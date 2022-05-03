“Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan are tied at 33.4 ppg, the most in the Playoffs!”: The Jaw-Dropping Numbers Behind The Dallas Mavericks Phenom’s Second Round Debut

Luka Doncic might have lost today but his 45-point effort means he is now tied with Michael Jordan for the most points in NBA Playoff history.

When we say Luka Doncic might be the future goat, we mean it. He is carrying a very sub-par Dallas Mavericks into unknown territory and his performances just keep getting better.

45 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, that is nothing short of spectacular. Luka Magic is now tied with MJ for the highest PPG in playoff history.

Luka Doncic has TIED Michael Jordan for the highest career playoff PPG in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/7iuWdGHddm — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) May 3, 2022

Luka Doncic tonight: 45 PTS

12 REB

8 AST

4 3PT

15-30 FG This dude is incredible. pic.twitter.com/Y9TivlMqEi — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2022

The Mavericks, however, are giving Luka no help. In today’s game, the Phoenix Suns coasted to victory.

Luka Doncic is shattering the record books!

It is not just tying Michael Jordan but also breaking tons of other records that has made Luka legendary.

And so the legend of Luka continues… https://t.co/hz8CqzrjVM — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 29, 2022

He is going about his business, getting buckets, dishing dimes, and matching every incredible record in NBA Playoff history.

Luka Doncic is the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001 😳 pic.twitter.com/5VgTudHhpK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2022

Luka Doncic… 45 points

12 rebounds

8 assists 60 combined. In 17 career playoff games, he now AVERAGES a combined 51.4 pts, reb and ast per game. That passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA playoff history. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) May 3, 2022

How many more records will he break? Can he lead the Dallas Mavericks to a surprise upset in this series? We’ll have to be patient and watch. One thing is certain, Luka will continue to write himself into the history books.