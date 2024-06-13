Luka Doncic Dazzles in Dapper White Suit and $250,000 Jeep Apocalypse Ahead of Game 3 on NBA Finals

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after fouling out of the game against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Finals heat didn’t seem to have taken a toll on the player’s fashion quotient. Luka Doncic pulled up to the first home game of the NBA Finals in an all-white suit. While his suit alone was enough to turn heads, he doubled down by stepping out of a $250,000 Jeep Apocalypse. Even though the result of Game 3 is forgettable, seeing the 25-year-old make a statement was a treat for the fans.

A clip of Luka making his tunnel walk in the all-white suit was uploaded on social media by ESPN. But it was the beast, that he stepped out from, that caught people’s attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

He has pulled up in his Jeep Apocalypse before, but it was the machine’s first rodeo to the NBA Finals. The Apocalypse HellFire 6×6 comes with a V6 3.0L Turbo engine with automatic transmission. The car is built for situations that the name suggests, an apocalypse.

Usually, the NBA stars go for an expensive sports car or a luxury sedan, but Luka likes to roam around in his menacing bruiser. The Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing customizes this beast out of a Jeep Gladiator by extending its bed by 2.3 feet. Thus, making it fit for a 6’7″ NBA star.

The diesel-engine automobile is another example of Luka’s exotic taste in cars. Besides that, there are several other cars in his collection that are capable of getting anyone’s attention.

Luka Doncic’s taste in cars is unmatched

If there’s one player in the current generation who knows how to turn up the heat by simply pulling up for a game, it’s Luka Doncic. The 25-year-old owns a custom first-generation Chevy Camaro and in December 2022, he turned all heads towards him by stepping out of that car, dressed in a cowboy getup. Later, he also uploaded a snapshot from that moment on his Instagram with the caption, “Howdy.”

Prior to last night’s game, Luka Dončić payed homage to an iconic 1992 Michael Jordan photo. The photo featured MJ, surrounded by his security team with yellow jackets reading “SECURITY” getting out of his Ferrari 512 TR prior to a playoff game. The car was complemented by a… pic.twitter.com/xw6ZZernLf — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) April 27, 2024

Luka is also a massive Michael Jordan fan, and what better way to show it than to pay homage to one of MJ’s most iconic moments?

The image of MJ stepping out of his Ferrari 512 TR for a playoff game while surrounded by security personnel was recreated by Luka in April this year. The Slovenian pulled up in his customized 1968 Camaro with a similar security presence around him. He also had a custom license plate “77” like MJ’s “M – AIR – J”. Surely, an elite collection.