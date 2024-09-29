Luka Doncic Drops 3-Year-Old “Coffee with a Little Kareem” Reference for National Coffee Day

Dallas Mavericks fans know very well that Luka Doncic always enjoys joking around on the hardwood to keep the mood light. The Don was in a light mood before Media Day. The Mavericks social media team reached out to their players to find out their coffee order for National Coffee Day.

Doncic’s response included a three-year-old reference, which demonstrated his unique sense of humor.

The Mavericks shared the coffee orders of their players in an Instagram post. Doncic jokingly shouted out an NBA legend in his answer. He replied,

“Coffee with a little kareem. Espresso always.“

His response showcased a play on the words ‘cream’ and Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s first name. The context of the joke dates back to 2021.

The original joke was made pregame of Game 1 between the Mavs and the Clippers in the 2021 playoffs. Doncic was out on the court, getting some shots up.

At the end of his workout session, the Slovenian ran to the Mavericks’ social media team. He proceeded to ask them a simple question, “How do you like your coffee?”

Without allowing a moment for a response, he said, “With a little Kareem.” He then attempted a hook shot from near the tunnel entrance.

Although Doncic has converted some incredible shots before NBA games, he wasn’t able to make the outrageous hook shot.

Luka may have been joking in the video but he was able to quickly shift into game mode before the start of Game 1, which was after the above video.

The five-time All-NBA member put forth a triple-double consisting of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists while leading Dallas to a victory.

However, the Slovenian superstar followed his answer with a serious response, stating that he enjoys espresso. New teammate, Klay Thompson, revealed in the post that espresso is also his go-to coffee order.

Dallas has their focus set on finishing what they started last season by winning an NBA championship.