Luka Doncic is Back in the MVP Race Since Recovering From His Wrist Injury: ESPN’s Tim MacMahon

Despite finishing 3rd in the MVP race and falling short in the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic had a career-best season last year averaging nearly 34-9-10 over 70 games. He and the Mavs were expected to continue their form from the end of last season, but they got off to a slow start. Doncic also missed 6 games through injury, leading to growing concern that the Mavs may not replicate their end-of-season form.

However, since returning from his wrist contusion, Doncic and the Mavs have been on a tear. In fact, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes the Slovenian is slowly edging his way back into the MVP conversations. In his 4 games back, Luka is averaging 31-10.5-9.5, shooting 50.6% from the field, and 42.9% from three. He’s seemingly improved his defensive efforts too, averaging 3.3 steals.

With him getting back to his best form, there is a serious chance that the Mavs can come out of the West again. At 16-8, they’re 4th right now, but they have an identical record to the Rockets in 3rd. They are also just 1 game behind the 17-8 Grizzlies, and share the best record over the last 10 games, at 9-1. They also have the current longest win streak in the league, having won 7 on the trot.

But as always, there’s more to the tale than just Luka’s resurgence. The Mavs have finally got a proper team, with pieces that can contribute to winning basketball, and MacMahon was quick to credit the team for their offseason acquisitions.

The Mavs have never been better in terms of roster construction

MacMahon pointed out how the Mavs were winning games even in Luka’s absence, which goes to show the maturity of the squad. MacMahon even went so far as to say it’s the best squad he’s had since his debut.

“What we saw during the time Luka was out, they’ve won 11 of 12, with Luka missing half of those games. so what we’ve seen here is hey this is the best roster they’ve had around Luka during his time in Dallas. Kyrie has been playing at just as high a level as we’ve seen from him, just the pieces they’ve put in place, PJ Washington, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall. “

The Mavs indeed prioritized two-way action this offseason. After all, when your star player gives you a near triple-double every game, it’s understandable that he cant give his all on defense. Washington showed last year that he can be a reliable third option of offense, and was a great perimeter defender during their run to the Finals.

The Mavericks are preparing to take on the Thunder in the quarter-finals of the NBA Cup, and a win there would be a statement of intent from last year’s Finalists: Luka Doncic is back, and the Mavs aren’t afraid to run it all the way back this year.