“Luka Doncic is Larry Bird on offense, Big Bird on defense”: Skip Bayless fires his blame cannon on the Dallas Mavericks superstar as Steph Curry and the Warriors go 3-0 up

Luka Doncic did everything he could. 40-11-3 with 2 steals and a block but Skip Bayless thinks he didn’t play any defense. Recency bias?

Modern media is filled with characters that rely on salacious takes and whimsical opinions. Skip Bayless is one of them. The man thrives on takes that are almost always baseless and utterly ridiculous.

This time his words were aimed at Luka Doncic. The Mavericks superstar did have somewhat of a weird game. He had only four points in the fourth quarter.

Luka Oncic. No D. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2022

What’s more, he was on the receiving end of a rather nasty poster dunk from Andrew Wiggins. The latter got all the praises and Luka is burdened by his own glorious game.

Also read: “Andrew Wiggins just killed Luka Doncic on National TV!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Air Canada dunks all over Mavericks’ star in Game 3 of the WCF

Luka attacked Wiggins. Wiggins keeps attacking Luka. Luka: Larry Bird on offense, Big Bird on defense. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 21, 2022

Luka Doncic is Larry Bird on offense, Big Bird on defense

Skip Bayless’ takes sometimes baffles the best of us. He said Luka wasn’t a superstar at one point.

Remember when Skip Bayless said Luka Doncic wasn’t a superstar 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tdTMNwWBZ6 — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) May 16, 2022

He also thinks Luka does not possess the killer instinct or the clutch gene. We doubt that one. Highly.

Skip Bayless on Luka: ‘I want to see a cold blooded killer when it REALLY counts, I have not seen that yet’ Luka Doncic not even a full week ago just beat the best team in the NBA lmfao This guy is genuinely senile. He is an idiot — c H e f 👨‍🍳 (@ChefBetter) May 20, 2022

While there is a hint of merit to Skip’s take, it is not exactly a problem of defense. The major problem in this series would be the rebounding.

The question remains if the Mavericks can grab enough rebounds the next game and avoid a sweep. All to play for in two days’ time.

Also read: “Move along LeBron James and Kevin Durant! Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are the future!”: NBA viewership records show how small markets are contributing much more as of late