“Andrew Wiggins just killed Luka Doncic on National TV!”: NBA Twitter react as Air Canada dunks all over Mavericks’ star in Game 3 of the WCF

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins put Luka Doncic on a poster during the 4th quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors have taken a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Going to Dallas, after defending their home, the Dubs looked to finish the series ASAP. Tonight, after an initial setback, the Warriors gathered themselves and went on a run to get the lead before the half.

After that, they just kept building on the same. Stephen Curry led the charge, as he recorded yet another double-double. Curry ended the game with 31 points and 11 assists. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points and 11 rebounds. He also was the primary defender on the dangerous Luka Doncic. Doncic had his 2nd straight 40-point game, as he put up 40 points and 11 rebounds.

In the 4th quarter, Wiggins tried to kill the Mavs’ spirit with a swift blow, as he put Luka on a poster.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Andrew Wiggins poster on Luka Doncic

Andrew Wiggins, with that poster, not only killed the Mavs’ spirit, but also put the Warriors back up by 10. Wiggins has been excellent so far this series, but tonight he took it to a whole new level. He’s out to prove to the world why he was the #1 pick, and an All-Star starter this year.

NBA Twitter saw the dunk, and couldn’t hold back their reactions.

Andrew Wiggins just killed a man on national TV. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 23, 2022

just witnessed a murder on national television — J🅿️3 (@Renfrowsintern) May 23, 2022

RIP Luka man gone way too soon 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1kuASf5jOs — LUKA NEEDS HELP ASAP (temp) (@ratiodbycam) May 23, 2022

MOMMA THERE GOES THAT MAN!!!!!! Damnnnnnnnnnnn put it on a poster!!!!! — LDubb (@LLydWalker) May 23, 2022

The referees tried to play party poopers and call this an offensive foul. However, Steve Kerr and co challenged the same, and won the challenge.

Hopefully, the Warriors can continue this form in Game 4, and finish things up in Dallas itself.