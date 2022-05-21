“Move along LeBron James and Kevin Durant! Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are the future!”: NBA viewership records show how small markets are contributing much more as of late

2022 Playoff viewership records show how LeBron James and Kevin Durant aren’t essential to bring in the big numbers

However, as in every sport, the reliance on the biggest stars to drive revenue exists. As LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and the likes approach the tail end of their careers, the pressure was on the NBA to identify who the next face of the league is.

This Playoffs, with LeBron missing and KD getting swept in the first round, was a test to see if the absence of the biggest stars affects viewership. However, it seems that the NBA has passed this test with flying colors.

With the pandemic affecting viewership numbers over the past couple of seasons, the NBA was in a weird middle spot. The transition between eras has always been a tough period for the league.

How has the NBA fared this post-season? Does LeBron James not being there not affect the NBA?

The answer is a resounding yes. Despite the absence of LeBron and KD’s early exit, the viewership numbers have displayed a very encouraging trend.

This is also without the presence of the biggest market teams: The Lakers and The Knicks. Both giants failed to make the playoffs and this was expected to be a big blow to the ratings.

Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have helped drive in the viewership, along with the presence of the Golden State Warriors in this year’s Playoffs.

Who needs LeBron? Rising stars and strong playoff ratings have put the NBA in a strong position for its next media rights cycle https://t.co/gwR3W55TPl — CNBC (@CNBC) May 21, 2022

Postseason games are averaging a 14% growth per game from the previous edition of the Playoffs. Young teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and the views they attracted were in particular a huge spot of hope for the league.

The Grizzlies recorded an average of 5.9 million viewers in their series against the Warriors making it the most viewed series in the history of the franchise.

The $24 billion deal the NBA has with ESPN and Turner Sports comes to an end in 2024-25. As things stand, the NBA is set to head into a new deal that shall also account for streaming services.

With the young stars balling out, the NBA has indeed struck gold.