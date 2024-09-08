“Luka Doncic The Biggest Reason”: ESPN Insiders Rate Mavericks as Tier I in West, Talk About Defensive Upgrades

Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon joined Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s The Hoop Collective to weigh in on NBA predictions. Their conversation about the Western Conference heavily circled the 2024 NBA Finalist, the Mavericks.

The ESPN insiders unanimously viewed the Mavs as one of the top four title contenders from the conference alongside the Thunder, the Timberwolves, and the Nuggets in the Tier I category in the West.

The focus soon shifted to potential defensive adjustments for the roster. Bontemps argued that integrating 34-year-old Klay Thompson into the starting lineup might disrupt the defensive balance. He was also concerned about Naji Marshall’s ability to fill Derrick Jones Jr.’s role.

“Let’s see how the Klay [Thompson] in the starting lineup piece fits, or they have similar issues defensively that the Warriors did… We’ll see if Naji Marshall steps right in [to replace Derrick Jones Jr.].”

MacMahon quickly chimed in with a more optimistic perspective. He considered the Mavericks’ offseason signings of Thompson and Quentin Grimes as defensive upgrades over the departing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

The sportswriter pointed out that Marshall could become key to the Mavs’ championship hopes. If the 26-year-old could effectively replace Jones Jr. by the end of the upcoming regular season, the franchise might exceed last season’s success.

“The Mavericks don’t need to be a top-ten defense for the season. They need to be a top-ten defense going into the playoffs… Klay is a defensive upgrade over Tim Hardaway Jr., Quentin Grimes is a defensive upgrade over Josh Green. Can Naji Marshall be at the same level that Derrick Jones Jr. was? If that’s the case, you can argue that they are a better defensive team or roster, at least.”

MacMahon also addressed a potential downside to these recent changes. He believed the current roster dynamics could deprive the young core of game time. Yet, he remained optimistic about Dereck Lively II. He backed the 20-year-old to carry forward his impressive 2024 postseason form to help ease some of the burden on the talisman, Luka Doncic.

“The young guy who is without question part of the foundation is Dereck Lively II. He is also aside from Luka [Doncic], the biggest reason to be optimistic that a return to the finals is within the Mavericks’ reach.”

These remarks painted a clear picture of the franchise’s situation. Thompson could become the perimeter shooter the Mavs need to stretch the floor. However, he is coming off his worst scoring season since his second year in the NBA. Injuries and age have also impacted his status as an elite two-way guard. As a result, the franchise might struggle to find the right balance with his role.

The franchise suffered a huge blow when they failed to resign Jones Jr. The 27-year-old had a standout campaign last season. He started a career-high 66 games and averaged a personal best of 8.6 points per game. His defensive efforts eased Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s workload, which allowed the offense to thrive.

It will be a tough task for Marshall to fill those shoes. While he has the archetype to replicate Jones Jr.’s scoring and rebounding numbers, his one-on-one defense remains a concern. Head coach Jason Kidd must work around it to find a balance by the end of the season.

Last season’s rookie, Lively II, was a breath of fresh air to the Mavs fans. He started 42 games during the regular season to average 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He stepped up his game further by the postseason. The youngster emerged as a threat on both ends of the floor with a stat line of 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1 block per game.

Overall, the Mavs had an impressive off-season. They secured strong replacements for their departing players and kept most of last season’s standout performers. A return to the finals is definitely within the realm of possibility.