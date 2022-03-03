“Luka Doncic is the best player in the NBA!”: Former Mark Cuban favorite names his current Mavericks superstar as the NBA’s most valuable player to build around

Chandler Parsons believes that Luka Doncic is the single best asset that any GM in the NBA could have for the future.

The Slovenian Sensation has been absolutely lighting up the NBA from the minute he’s donned a Mavericks jersey. Doncic won Rooke of the Year honors in a canter of a race, facing little competition.

A ton of people believe that the Mavs’ draft-night trade with the Hawks was a win-win because Atlanta got Trae. And truth be told, Trae Young is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done.

However, it is clear that Luka Doncic is a talent who could legitimately challenge the legacy of the greatest. The likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are commonly regarded as top-3 wing talents ever. Luka belongs in that category even now.

The stats don’t lie, and they paint a fascinating picture if you’re a fan looking into the NBA future. Through 13 playoff games, Luka is now tied alongside Michael Jordan for the highest points per game average in the postseason.

Also Read – Is Earl Strom gambling on the game? When Norm Drucker detailed how Wilt Chamberlain was ejected.

He definitely has some ways to go before he’s acknowledged as the world’s best player. But it would be highly unjust to just take him out of that conversation, even as Luka’s just celebrated his 23rd birthday.

Chandler Parsons calls Luka Doncic the most valuable GM asset in the NBA’s near future

Chandler Parsons played for the Dallas Mavericks for 2 years. During that time, he was a close friend of Mark Cuban and was often consulted regarding front-office decisions.

Now a couple of years removed from his latest NBA action, Parsons’ injury troubles have ruled out any chances of a comeback. However, he still retains an NBA player’s understanding of his competitors’ skillsets. And – Mavs connection or not – game shall always recognize game.

Speaking to Colin Cowherd today, Chandler Parsons called Luka Doncic the best player in the NBA:

“If I’m taking one player for the future, it’s Luka Doncic. I think he’s the best player in the NBA. I haven’t had the chance to play against him, but I’ve been around him.”

.@ChandlerParsons is all in on Luka Doncic: “I think he’s the best player in the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/gt0wvG8gyw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 3, 2022

Also Read – Shaq, I don’t mean diving into the stands for nachos! Charles Barkley hilariously roasted the Lakers legend on NBAonTNT for claiming he dove in the stands for the ball.

“He’s huge! And he can’t be sped up. Whether you put Patrick Beverley on him or a Kawhi Leonard, he does what he wants. He gets to his spots, he holds them off on the pick-and-roll. He’s got the iso step-back, he’s a willing passer.”

“They’ve done a great job of putting lob threats and shooters around him. Imagine him on a meal plan and a weight room? He’s doing this without any of that!”