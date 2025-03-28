“Giannis Antetokounmpo Isn’t Close To Nikola Jokic”: Magic Johnson Berated By NBA Fans For Placing Bucks-Nuggets Stars In Same Echelon

Magic Johnson’s latest basketball take is rubbing a few basketball fans the wrong way. The Laker legend was watching last night’s Nuggets and Bucks matchup and decided to weigh in on a play that involved Nikola Jokic. The Joker had an assist so incredible it went viral online and nearly overshadowed the Nugs 127-117 victory. Magic used the clip to call Jokic one of the best players in the league. That wasn’t the problem. It’s who Magic also mentioned in the praise.

Jokic completed a no-look pass to Aaron Gordon, who slammed it home for an easy Nuggets bucket. This is a common move for the three-time reigning MVP, whose affinity for passing the ball is just as prominent as his scoring ability.

Earlier this month, the 2023 NBA Champion had 22 assists and became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-20-20 triple-double. None of those passes were as jaw-dropping as the one he made against the Bucks.

The assist to Gordon has since been widely passed around due to the level of difficulty and accuracy it took for the pass to be completed. Magic took to X and admitted it reminded him of a play he once made during his playing days.

“The Joker’s passing and ability to score anywhere on the basketball court makes him the best player in the NBA along with Giannis!” said Johnson.

Reminds me of a pass I made back in the day against Utah 😂 The Joker’s passing and ability to score anywhere on the basketball court makes him the best player in the NBA along with Giannis! https://t.co/i0FY6AqXwI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 27, 2025

The NBA universe was not keen on Magic mentioning Giannis in the same category as the Joker. The crazed basketball fanatics replied to the five-time NBA Champion’s post and widely disagreed with his assessment of the two players.

“Giannis isn’t CLOSEEEEE to Jokic?? What?” asked one user. A second person agreed and added, “He’s better than Giannis, you didn’t have to add him in there at the end Magic.”

The criticism seems a little unfair. Magic knows ball better than anyone, so if he sees greatness in Giannis, what proof is there that he is wrong?

Jokic is a game-changer by every metric of the game, but the Greek Freak’s dominance in the paint is a key reason that the Bucks won the Chip in 2021. The Bucks are most likely dead in the water for this year’s playoffs due to Dame going down. But Giannis averages 30 points per game and will fight until the very end.

Magic Johnson has been studying Jokic for some time and called him the best player in basketball

Tonight’s tweet isn’t the first time Magic referred to Jokic as the best player in basketball. During an old podcast interview, the now 65-year-old icon compared The Joker to NBA legend Chris Mullin.

“His basketball IQ is off the charts,” said Magic. “And then he beats you cause he’s off-rhythm like Chris Mullin used to do to us.” The Lakers great then explained how Mullin would shoot in defenders’ faces when they were not prepared for it, and doing so completely off beat.

Magic later commended Jokic for using his body to bump off defenders and score at will. However, there was one thing that he thinks stops the Nuggets superstar from being in the same conversation as Kareem. “The only thing he can’t do like Kareem could do is dominate on both ends.”

Perhaps this is the one category in which an argument for Giannis can be made. Jokic has always been a dominant big man. His defense varies, but his ability to create offense trumps even the best guards in the league. But Giannis’ athletic and long reach make him a nightmare to drive against.

Is Jokic the better player? Probably. Does that mean the Greek Freak isn’t a game-changer himself? Absolutely not.