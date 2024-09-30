Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He and Damian Lillard Didn’t Work Out Together This Offseason

Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Things do not look good in Milwaukee after their underwhelming showing in the 2023-24 season. Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed during the Bucks’ media day availability that he and teammate Damian Lillard haven’t worked out together this offseason.

This offseason saw almost every Eastern Conference contender improve their roster. However, the Bucks didn’t make any trade worthy of grabbing the headlines. Their main focus has been the chemistry between Antetokounmpo and Lillard before the start of the new season.

Even Bucks’ head coach Doc Rivers stressed the importance of the chemistry of the team. However, the latest remark from the team’s centerpiece doesn’t indicate any improvement.

Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that Giannis spoke with Dame often in the summer, but there was ‘zero on-court work for Milwaukee’s duo’.

Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters today that he did not workout once with Damian Lillard this offseason. Antetokounmpo and Lillard talked often on the phone, but zero on-court work for Milwaukee’s star duo. pic.twitter.com/QkG1yH8wqs — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 30, 2024

There isn’t any mandatory obligation that the two stars need to uphold in terms of their training regime. However, considering the duo’s uncertainty on the court together at times, their familiarity in the summer could have helped the team..

Milwaukee finished the 2023-24 season with a 49-33 record. Compared to the 2022-23 season, the Bucks were nine games worse with a generational superstar like Lillard on the team. A full summer of work between the two stars would’ve paid off greatly.

However, Giannis’ commitment to Greece at the Paris Olympics consumed nearly a month of his time between July to August.

Regardless, this raises serious concerns for Bucks fans. The team is already undergoing the process of integrating new players such as Delon Wright, Gary Trent Jr., and Taurean Prince.

Role players need to fill the areas best suited to complement the team’s stars. If Lillard and Giannis are unaware of the best way they can utilize each other’s abilities, then the entire team could suffer.

Connection of the team proves to be a challenge

As mentioned above, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers candidly underlined that the biggest challenge they face is the “connection of the team”.

Milwaukee suffered horrible injury luck in the 2024 postseason. Giannis didn’t suit up for a single game in their first-round series against the Pacers. Additionally, Lillard was sidelined for two games due to injury as well.

Rivers views health to be a big issue. He said,

“Health is not my challenge, but it’s our challenge as a team… To me, it’s more about our connection as a team. I believe with what we have returning and what we’re bringing in, we have enough.“

Giannis and Dame need to utilize training camp to be on the same page. Although their chemistry wasn’t the best this past season, the dynamic duo boasted a plus/minus of +10.2 when on the court together.

Milwaukee’s road to another championship won’t be easy, but Lillard and Giannis will have to step up to make that happen.