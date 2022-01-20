“Luka Doncic managed to achieve a Dallas Mavericks record… yet again?!”: NBA Twitter gushes over the Slovenian MVP for recording the most 40-point, 10-rebounds, and 5-assists games in Mavs history

Luka Doncic dropped a season-high 41 points, along with 14 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the Mavericks to a 102-98 win over the Raptors.

Just a day after recording his historic 41st career triple-double, Luka Doncic has managed to etch his name in Dallas Mavericks’ history books yet again. Leading the Mavericks to their 4th straight win, as they defeat the Raptors by 4 points, it was the Slovenian youngster who put on a show for 19,000+ fans in attendance at the American Airlines Center, and millions around the world who had their eyes glued to the television.

In the 42 minutes of game-time, Luka managed to record a new season-high of 41 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists, while shooting the ball at a highly-efficient 54.2/40/91.7 split.

The 6-foot-7 All-Star has now recorded his 3rd career 40+ point, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists game, which is the most in Dallas Mavericks history. And by recording his 30th 30/10/7 game of his career, Doncic now becomes the 11th player in history to do so.

Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists in the Mavericks’ 102-98 win over the Raptors. It was his third career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, the most in @dallasmavs history. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/oNCWftyZ8A — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic makes history yet again

As soon as the stats went viral online, NBA Twitter had erupted with reactions.

Mavs hang 41 in the rafters and then Luka hangs 41 on the Raptors — Philip Norton (@PhilipN47555419) January 20, 2022

Yea right lol. Maybe in 2018. Luka at 22 is 1000X the player harden was at 22 — LeBronLukaRaptors (@LJames1121) January 20, 2022

Imagine ppl thinking Ja is better than this guy 😂😂🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kV043tozPw — Rich Blackman (@kingbob510) January 20, 2022

Former NBA legend Magic Johnson too had some huge compliments for the Mavs youngster.

Luka Dončić is trying to add his name to the MVP race with 41 points and 14 rebounds against Toronto tonight. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 20, 2022

Luka Doncic has slowly been rising up the MVP ladder. So far this campaign, Doncic has been putting up a solid 25.1/8.8/8.7.

Dallas has now won 10 out of their last 11 games and currently are on a 4-game winning streak. The 5th seeded Mavs are now only 3 games behind the Jazz at #4.