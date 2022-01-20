Basketball

“Luka Doncic managed to achieve a Dallas Mavericks record… yet again?!”: NBA Twitter gushes over the Slovenian MVP for recording the most 40-point, 10-rebounds, and 5-assists games in Mavs history

“Luka Doncic managed to achieve a Dallas Mavericks record… yet again?!”: NBA Twitter gushes over the Slovenian MVP for recording the most 40-point, 10-rebounds, and 5-assists games in Mavs history
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"It was complete HORSE SH*T!" Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards are fuming over the late 4th quarter non call by the NBA referees over the blatant intervention by the Brooklyn Nets coach
Next Article
"I never get nervous during basketball, for real!": LaMelo Ball reveals the mentality LaVar Ball taught the Hornets star, long before his NBA career
NBA Latest Post
"I never get nervous during basketball, for real!": LaMelo Ball reveals the mentality LaVar Ball taught the Hornets star, long before his NBA career
“I never get nervous during basketball, for real!”: LaMelo Ball reveals the mentality LaVar Ball taught the Hornets star, long before his NBA career

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball reveals why he never gets nervous during an NBA game…