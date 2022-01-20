“I’ve played with Dominique Wilkins, and I don’t know if I’ve seen that”: Joel Embiid receives huge praises from coach Doc Rivers after a mindboggling 50-point performance in 27 minutes

Doc Rivers stated how Joel Embiid put up his 50-point performance in a quick and efficient manner while making comparisons to legend Dominique Wilkins.

Joel Embiid has been one of the most explosive players this season. After averaging merely 23 points and 10.4 rebounds in the first two months of the current campaign, Embiid elevated his game to a whole different level altogether. Prior to today, Embiid was successful in putting up 12 30+ point games in 14 clashes. However, the Philly-Magic clash yesterday night, just witnessed one of the best performances from one of the greatest big men in the game today.

Taking things up a notch, JoJo dropped 50 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, while blocking 3 shots to help the Sixers grab a huge 123-110 win. What is more impressive is that the Cameroonian managed to go on his offensive outburst while playing merely 27:03 minutes (his 3rd least this season), recording 1.85 points/minute (8th best in history). The 7-footer just recorded the 50-point, 10-rebounds performance while playing the fewest minutes in almost 70 years.

50 PTS | 12 REB | 3 BLK all in 27 minutes. RT to vote @JoelEmbiid for #NBAAllStar. 🌟 🎥 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/MnjPPGkH90 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2022

Joining the likes of Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in franchise history with multiple 50-point games, Embiid was a happy man. In the postgame interview, Joel said:

“I’m trying to play at the best level possible I can, and that’s being the best player in the world. And for us to win I have to be that guy every single night.”

“Joel Embiid is a bit of Hakeem and a bit of Garnett, but the difference is he can go to the 3-point line”: Doc Rivers

Coach Doc Rivers was one of many who couldn’t contain his praises for the Philly leader.

“He was just unbelievable from the start. Just dominant in every way,” Doc Rivers said, “Every shot was the right shot.”

Giving the 4-time All-Star some big compliments, Rivers compared him to some of the greatest players in the game:

“I played with Dominique (Wilkins), and I don’t know if I’ve seen that. I’ve seen Dominique score more, but it took the whole game. That was easy, quick, efficient, and determined. He’s a little bit of (Hakeem) Olajuwon and a little bit of (Kevin) Garnett. It’s a heck of a combination if you can get it. But the difference is he can go out to the 3-point line, which sets him apart. He’s Joel Embiid, he’s not any of those guys. He’s his own guy.”

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s 50-point night in 27 minutes: “I played with Dominique (Wilkins), and I don’t know if I’ve seen that. Iv’e seen Dominique score more, but it took the whole game. That was easy, quick, efficient and determined.” — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) January 20, 2022

Joel Embiid now averages 28.0 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. Apart from making the All-Star and the All-NBA team, JoJo could very possibly end up being the finalist for the MVP trophy, yet again.