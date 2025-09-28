Luka Doncic Teases Tom Brady-esque Football Skills

Few basketball players in the NBA today have the swagger of Luka Doncic, who, on his day, can grab a game by the scruff of its neck single-handedly. It’s not something rivals in the league look forward to defending against, and it’s perhaps lucky for those in the NFL that Doncic is Slovenian and didn’t take up football as a sport to excel in. As it turns out, he might have generational potential on that front too.

Advertisement

How good would Doncic be if he played football? Well, the Los Angeles Lakers star compared himself to two NFL legends in a recent clip that surfaced online.

Doncic was mic’d up during a recent visit to a children’s hospital, and in one clip, he was tossing around the pigskin when he likened his gridiron game to that of Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson. Is there anything more a football player could wish for?

“I’m a mix between Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson,” joked Doncic.

It’s a fantastic comp. TB12 is arguably the greatest quarterback the game has ever seen. And Lamar? He electrifies the football field with his playmaking ability. Sure, he hasn’t won any Super Bowls, but when it comes to admiring gameplay, who’s really counting?

“I’m a mix between Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson” – Luka Dončić on his NFL QB style of play. May have to line Luka up under center and see this pic.twitter.com/PO2xFbaygf — Junior (@jr_ld77) September 27, 2025

Doncic had once even admitted that he would be a quarterback if he were an NFL player. He already has the vision to see plays before they happen, which is half the battle in football. On the court, he’s always calm and in control, no matter the pressure. That poise would translate perfectly to standing in the pocket and reading defenses.

Doncic’s passing skills are next-level, too. He can throw cross-court lasers with pinpoint accuracy, so imagine him hitting wideouts in stride down the sideline. He’s also strong enough to take hits and still make the play. With his size, smarts, and confidence, he’d have all the tools to command an offense like a pro.

On top of that, it’s clear that Doncic really likes football. In an old interview with the Wall Street Journal, he revealed how much he enjoyed going to his first Dallas Cowboys game when he was still a member of the Mavericks.

“Honestly didn’t know what to expect from Texas, but I fell in love right away. The biggest shock was the NFL games, going to the Cowboys’ games for the first time,” Doncic said on Monday. “There were so many people, it was amazing to see.”

Luka will most likely never trade in his sneakers for cleats, but it’s fun to think about. He’s got the arm, the vision, and the swagger to pull it off. For now, football fans will just have to imagine him dropping dimes on the field the way he does on the court.

Either way, Luka’s already a star, no matter what ball he’s holding.