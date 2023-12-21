“Now Let’s Bully Charles Barkley”: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Takes Daughter Taahirah To Work At TNT

Shaquille O’Neal and his eldest child – Taahirah O’Neal – were collaborators on a recent Instagram post. In the wholesome video, Shaq was seen taking his daughter to work and giving the viewers an insight into what a day in his life looks like. Things took a hilarious turn when O’Neal decided to bully Charles Barkley in front of Taahirah.

The video begins with Shaquille O’Neal revealing his plans for the day. Stating that it was “take your daughter to work” day for him, Shaq explained how he had to go through a lot of traffic to reach TNT’s Inside the NBA set.

“Today is “take your daughter to work” day. That’s right, my baby is coming to work with me. A lot of babies don’t know what we do. First, you gotta drive to work, sit in traffic. A lot of traffic,” Shaq said in the voiceover.

Later, the Big Aristotle took shots at his co-panel members – Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. As per the Los Angeles Lakers legend, apart from him, everybody required makeup before going live on television.

“Now, we’re at work. Here, some of us need makeup, but not me. That’s right. Get ready to go on TV,” Shaq hilariously said.

Avid fans of the TNT show are aware of the friendly banter that Shaq and Barkley keep indulging in. Constantly quarreling with each other, Taahirah did all of their fans a favor by capturing some behind-the-scenes clips.

“Now, let’s bully Charles,” Shaq cheekily stated.

The panel members’ constant bickering is one of the biggest reasons why Inside the NBA is regarded as one of the best sports analysis shows around. And being two of the most esteemed personalities from the basketball community, it is heartwarming to see Chuck and Shaq share a brother-like relationship both on and off the camera.

Taahirah O’Neal is the eldest child of Shaquille O’Neal

Taahirah O’Neal is the only child that Shaquille O’Neal had with his former partner, Arnetta Yardbourgh. Born on July 19th, 1996, Taahirah is Shaq’s eldest child. The 27-year-old graduated from Oglethorpe University in 2019, with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

According to several reports, Taahirah has worked as a social media marketer in numerous companies, with her previous working experience being a “communications associate analyst” for PepsiCo.

From what their Instagram post suggests, the two love spending quality time together.

Apart from Taahirah, Shaq also has two other daughters – Amirah and Me’arah. Shaq shares both children with his ex-wife Shaunie. The 21-year-old and 17-year-old, respectively, play basketball. With Shaq’s help, there is certainly a huge possibility that both of them make it big in the near future.