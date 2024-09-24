Mitchell Robinson’s Injury Is a “Sideways Turn for the Knicks’ Season” Claims ESPN’s Zach Lowe

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks were hopeful that Mitchell Robinson, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the playoff series against the 76ers, would be ready to play when the 2024-25 season commenced. However, the latest update about the center suggests he won’t return until December, perhaps even January. His absence will be a massive blow, with Zach Lowe even implying that it could cripple the Knicks’ campaign.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, the insider spoke about Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstien’s impact last season. He explained that the former’s lengthy spell on the sideline and the latter signing with the Thunder could have a massive bearing on the Knicks’ season. Lowe said,

“We could look back in 6 months, and say Hartenstien changing teams was maybe the most impactful move of the offseason… The Knicks under [Tom Thibodeau] have been the best second-shot offensive team entire NBA… Robinson and Hartenstien were basically all of that… Their wings can crash, but you can’t build an offensive rebounding team based on that.”

Lowe then touched on what New York could do to fill the void at their center spot. He noted that forward OG Anunoby can guard centers, while Julius Randle has the physical tools to play that role. However, he pointed out that there will be games where the team would be too small.

The analyst added that trying to fill the void of two players could take a toll on the Knicks roster. Lowe also highlighted that the East is filled to the brim with teams that are looking to finish among the top four in the conference, saying,

“The East is super competitive at the top. And Orlando, Cleveland, and Indiana are breathing down the necks of the top 4 in the East… It’s too early to talk about the playoff seeding, but the margin for error is pretty, pretty slim… I’m not sure how [the Knicks] fill [the hole caused by Robinson’s injury]… This is a sideways turn for their season before it even starts.”

To add to New York’s woes, they have a brutal schedule at the start of the season and the lack of options at center could leave them well off the pace by the time Robinson returns.

Monica McNutt breaks down the Knicks’ tough schedule

Like Lowe, Monica McNutt is also worried about the Knicks’ championship aspirations. On ESPN’s NBA Today, she pointed out that they will be up against some of the best centers in the league early on in the season. She claimed that their lack of size would hurt their ability to compete. McNutt said,

“They’ve got a schedule that is no joke. I literally was looking earlier today. November 12th, they play in Philly! And that’s Joel Embiid vs your kind of band-aid five, whoever that may be… While Hartenstien and Robinson, just as examples, are not necessarily guarding those guys one-on-one, you need that first line of defense, and you need those bodies in the paint.”

Aside from Joel Embiid and the 76ers, the Knicks will also face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Bam Adebayo and the Heat, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, and Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs before Christmas. It remains to be seen if the Knicks make any moves to address their issues at the center position.