Luka Doncic’s 2015 Video Resurfaces as Real Madrid Take Home 15th Champions League Title

Ahead of the much-awaited NBA Finals, Luka Doncic has grabbed the headlines for completely new reasons. The public interest surrounded a 2015 video of the Dallas Mavericks talisman, highlighting his connection with the soccer club, Real Madrid. Following the latter’s recent 15th UEFA Champions League title victory, the clip resurfaced on social media, catching the eyes of his followers.

The video captured a 16-year-old Doncic enthusiastically dunking the basketball in Real Madrid’s training facility. Soon after his endeavors, the then-teenager walked toward the camera with a smile, chanting, “Hala Madrid”. About 9 years ago, he uploaded this short clip on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “#ElClasico #HalaMadrid”.

Doncic uploaded this video right before Real Madrid’s home game against FC Barcelona on 21st November 2015. Ahead of this high voltage LaLiga tie, famously dubbed as El Classico, the then youngster presumably wanted to voice his support for the Los Blancos. This highlighted his connection to Spain’s capital while outlining his admiration for the most successful soccer club in the world.

This bond has now become a key area of interest for his followers. After Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium to clinch their 15th UCL title, the soccer club’s fans have united in this post’s comments to express their gratitude for his support.

This showcased the imperishable relationship Doncic has forged with Madrid and its people during his three years in the city. More importantly, both parties have since contributed actively to keep the bond alive, setting an impressive benchmark in the sports world.

The connection between Luka Doncic and Real Madrid

In 2015, Doncic landed in Madrid as a teenager to represent the club’s basketball team. Ever since then, the city had accepted his arrival with open arms. Following this, the Slovenian had also repaid this faith with his on-court endeavors.

Under his guidance, the team reached the pinnacle of success. By 2018, Real Madrid was the EuroLeague and 3x Liga ACB champion. This also boosted Doncic’s status in Europe, earning him the 2018 EuroLeague MVP award. Shortly after, the Slovenian guard left for the NBA, ending his majestic run with the club.

However, this has failed to dent his connection to Real Madrid. To this day, he celebrates each achievement of the soccer team and the basketball team of the club. Despite his busy schedule, Doncic has always found time to return to his roots, continually strengthening this bond.

That’s why, Real Madrid fans recently did not think twice before voicing their gratitude to Doncic. With the latter remaining in dire need of support ahead of the biggest challenge of his career, this support is bound to uplift his spirit and tilt the winning odds in the Mavs’ favor.