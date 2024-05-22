Luka Doncic’s Availability Brought into Question for Mavericks-Timberwolves Game 1

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will face an uphill task tonight in the first game of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavs would look to take an early lead in the series as the Timberwolves have proven to be deadly in clutch situations. However, Luka Doncic‘s addition to the injury report will concern Dallas fans.

The superstar guard has been listed in the NBA’s pre-game injury report as ‘Probable’. He is still nursing a sprain in his right knee and also dealing with left ankle soreness. Doncic suffered the knee injury in Game 3 against the Clippers and hasn’t had the opportunity to rest and let it heal.

LUKA DONCIC IS LIMPING TO THE LOCKER ROOM pic.twitter.com/6vv9D3a3XO — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) April 27, 2024

Despite the injuries, Doncic’s ‘probable’ status suggests that he’d suit up for the road game at Target Center. A win in Minneapolis would flip the home-court advantage in the Mavericks’ favor and put the pressure on Minnesota ahead of Game 2. The Timberwolves are a perfect 4-0 in Games 1 and 2 in these playoffs and Dallas will look to buck this trend on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic’s exceptional playoffs so far

Luka Doncic is arguably the best player left in the playoffs. The Slovenian guard leads Dallas in points (27.3), rebounds (9.7), assists (9.1), and steals (1.4) per game. He’s the only player in the playoffs to lead his team in all four categories.

Doncic has not only been exceptional on the offensive end but has also been a menace on defense. He’s one of only four players alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Nikola Jokic, averaging over 27 points per game while boasting a defensive rating under 110 in these playoffs.

LUKA DONCIC CLUTCH BLOCK ON SHAI pic.twitter.com/k16Ge7ppzd — Hoops Nation (@_HoopsNation) May 16, 2024

Doncic’s spectacular display on both ends of the floor is the main reason why the Mavericks have made it to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth time in franchise history. He managed to outplay James Harden in the first round and SGA in the second, and the Mavericks will hope he can upstage Edwards in this series, who has been exceptional in these playoffs.

Doncic and Edwards going head-to-head could become a postseason staple for years to come. But for now, they’re both looking to end their teams’ long wait for an NBA Finals appearance.