Luka Doncic’s Availability For Game 2 In Question As He Tends To His Lower Body Ailments

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of the 2023-24 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics. An 89-107 loss that knocked the wind out of the Mavs ended up giving Celtics the upper hand going into this series. Now trailing, the Mavericks will look to even the series before the two teams head on to Dallas for Games 3 & 4. However, these hopes could be dashed as Luka Doncic’s availability for Game 2 has come into question.

As per the official injury report of the league, the Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics. The Slovenian is currently dealing with a sprain in his right knee and soreness in his left ankle, something he has had to play through, throughout the postseason.

Needless to say, the 25-year-old’s presence is of tantamount importance for the Dallas Mavericks. When recapping what went down in Game 1, Luka Doncic was one of the only players on the Mavericks roster to have a respectable stat sheet by the end of the game. In 38 minutes of action, he recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist for the game.

The good news is that, despite his name popping up on the injury report, Luka Doncic is highly unlikely to miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals. As he has done all postseason long, the Mavericks superstar is expected to play through his ailments.

That said, how much the pain affects his play can’t be predicted. And given just how much pressure the Boston Celtics’ defense puts on him, the rest of the team will need to step up and support their star.

If they can’t do so, this series could go to Dallas with the Mavericks down 0-2, and in critical condition.

