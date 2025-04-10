Skip Bayless Questions Luka Doncic’s Loyalty to LeBron James and Lakers in Fiery Tweet Following Emotional Reaction in Dallas

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Luka Dončić felt all the emotions during his return to Dallas. The Mavericks graced the Slovenian star with a heartfelt tribute video which resulted in a flood of tears from Dončić. The reaction from Dončić left NBA analyst Skip Bayless with a few questions. After building his career off of hatred for and bias against the Lakers current and past face in LeBron James, Skip is now questioning Dončić’s long-term commitment to the Lakers.

It isn’t a secret that Dončić had no intentions to leave Dallas. In his official statement to Mavericks fans following the trade he said, “I thought I’d spend my career here.” Mavs general manager, Nico Harrison, had other plans.

Since becoming a member of the Lakers, Dončić hasn’t hinted that he looks to play elsewhere. He is under contract for one more season and then has a player option. Los Angeles’ top priority is locking down the 26-year-old for the foreseeable future.

However, Luka’s tears brewed a unique perspective for Bayless. In a video posted on X, he raised questions regarding Dončić’s loyalty to LeBron James, Austin Reaves and the rest of the Lakers.

“If you miss it this badly, do you want to stay here? Don’t you want to be a Laker?” Bayless said.

For the majority of the basketball world, Dončić’s emotions are understandable. The trade caught him completely by surprise. He had no intention to leave and a truly special relationship with the Dallas fanbase. Bayless, whether genuinely or not, believes that can be troublesome going forward.

It is apparent in Dončić’s level of play that it is taking time acclimating to his new environment. While he has been good, he has certainly faced some struggles since joining the Lakers.

Dončić is still navigating his position with the Lakers

Dončić got off to a slow start with the Lakers. He has since turned things around but is not fully the player fans grew to love during his tenure in Dallas. The 6-foot-6 guard is aware of that, and understands it won’t be an overnight process.

“I know it’s been two months or something, but still adapting a little bit,” Dončić revealed. “It was a big change. But it’s getting better.”

Dončić’s emotions would’ve served as a clear excuse for any subpar performance against his former team. Instead, he enacted revenge. He finished the game with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals while his trade return in Anthony Davis struggled with only 13 points of his own.

The five-time All-NBA First Team member is finding his groove at the most crucial time. Dončić and LeBron as a duo will give any team fits in a seven-game series come playoff time.