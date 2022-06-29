“Scottie Pippen used to fake injuries whenever I used to beat him”: Scotty Pippen Jr reveals the real reason why he and Michael Jordan’s teammate stopped their 1-on-1 battles

Scotty Pippen Jr discloses the real reason why he stopped having 1-on-1 battles with his father, Scottie Pippen.

Scottie Pippen is one of the most underappreciated superstars in league history. The 6-foot-8 forward is one of the greatest two-way players the NBA has ever seen, who has helped Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls be one of the winningest dynasties we’ve ever seen.

Over the course of his 17-year career, Pip has had quite an illustrious resume. Often considered as MJ’s Robin, Scottie had racked up 7 All-Star appearances, 7 All-NBA selections, 10 All-Defensive selections, and 6 titles, before retiring in 2004.

Scottie has played against some of the game’s greatest players in the history of the league. He has faced the wrath of the likes of Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and several others. However, there has been only one player who has managed to make Scottie fake injuries after losing in their one-on-one battles.

Also Read: How the $2.1 billion star used inside information to make a side profit during games

“Scottie Pippen wouldn’t give me the credit so we stopped playing”: Scotty Pippen Jr

Scottie’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr., might’ve had numerous practice sessions and one-on-one battles with his Hall-Of-Famer father. Seems like Pip has disclosed all of the tricks in his book to his son.

In a recent interview, the 21-year-old disclosed how he dominates their one-on-one battles, which the former Bulls legend doesn’t take sportingly. Pip Jr further stated that his father would fake injuries and won’t give him his credits, which is why the duo stopped playing each other. In an interview with “The Orange County Register”, the youngster revealed:

“I was wearing him out,” Pippen Jr. said, tongue-in-cheek. “I used to beat him, and he’d fake injuries and stuff. He wouldn’t give me the credit so we stopped playing a while ago.”

Scottie went 6-0 in the NBA Finals. Not winning might’ve been new to him, probably that’s why he acted out the way his son has described here.

Scotty Pippen Jr. says dad would ‘fake injuries’ during one-on-one duels https://t.co/sEemQSUNhO pic.twitter.com/ZbKWw0MCYE — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2022

Having signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Scotty will need to display every move his father taught him. Playing for the purple & gold, he has a legit shot at improving his game looking at LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook up close.

To reserve a rotational role in LAL’s roster, Pippen Jr will now need to shine in the NBA’s Summer League, where he will be teaming up with Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal.

Hopefully, the former Vanderbilt guard can have an accomplished career just like his father’s.

Also Read: Bulls legend’s family goes through heartwarming event after son’s fortunes turn