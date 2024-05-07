Luka Doncic’s Knee Concerns Result in ‘Troublesome’ Injury Status for Mavericks Star Ahead of Game 1

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with the fans as he leaves the court after the Mavericks defeat the LA Clippers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will be heading to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series tonight. The Western Conference semifinals showdown between the two MVP candidates, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be tarnished by injury concerns. Doncic’s name has been added to the Mavs’ pre-game injury report for Game 1 at Paycom Center.

The Dallas Mavericks’ superstar guard has been tagged as “probable”[ right knee sprain] for tonight’s contest.

After closing out Game 6 against the Clippers, Doncic sat down with members of the media to talk about the upcoming series against the Thunder. The 25-year-old was asked about his “bruised knee” then, an injury he incurred during the first quarter of Game 3 against the Clippers.

“I don’t think it’s going to get better before I get some rest. That’s a lot of minutes. Maybe the summer,” Doncic had said.

But things have started looking up for the Dallas side, as Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently gave the media an update on Hardaway and Doncic’s injury.

“They’ve been great, they look great,” Kidd said of Doncic and Hardaway. “They look like they are ready to go.”

Even if Luka isn’t in “playoff” shape heading into the upcoming contest, he should suit up against OKC. A well-rested and recovered Tim Hardaway Jr. should be able to assist the team in case of Doncic’s restrained output. Hardaway was the team’s third-leading scorer heading into the playoffs, and his 3-point shooting should help the Mavericks get an edge against a young and inexperienced Thunder side.

A generational battle between two young MVP finalists

The OKC Thunder won the regular season series against the Dallas Mavericks 3-1[ per ESPN]. The Thunder won two games at the Paycom Center and one at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. But the regular-season record doesn’t paint an accurate picture of the team’s upcoming second-round matchup.

Moving forward, OKC will have the edge in talent, with players like SGA, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, and Chet Holmgren, all showcasing the potential to be All-Stars in the coming years. However, the Mavs have a size advantage over the young Thunder team, with players like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell, all entering the upcoming series healthy.

In the end, the series will come down to the stars. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should prove to be too much for SGA in the series unless injuries dictate the matchup.