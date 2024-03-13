Luka Doncic’s ‘Leaked’ Outburst at NBA Ref After Snapping Record Streak Draw Varied NBA Twitter Reactions

Credits: Jan 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a non-call by referee Dedric Taylor (21) after forward Grant Williams (not pictured) and hits his head on floor during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The latest 127-92 away win of the Dallas Mavericks against the Chicago Bulls acted as a cushion in their playoff hopes. Despite the victory, Luka Doncic might not be pleased as he snapped an ongoing streak due to a seemingly controversial call from the referee. This led to an outburst from the visitors’ talisman toward the game official as the leaked clip paved the way for varied reactions from the NBA fans.

During the second half of the clash, Doncic attempted a three-pointer while Onuralp Bitim contested his shot. In the process, the Bulls forward’s right hand touched the shooting hand of the Mavs guard as the latter demanded a foul for the sequence.

Soon after the occurrence, the Solvenian turned around to express his wish to the referee, screaming, “Hey!”. His attempt to persuade the official resulted in failure leading to apparent frustration during the subsequent timeout. The 25-year-old elaborated on the instance to his teammates, stating, “He hit me right here. F***ing hater, b***h a**”. Recently, professional lip reader LegendZuploaded a clip of the entire event on X (formerly Twitter).

The debatable decision ended the six-game 30-point triple-double run from Doncic. The 5x All-Star registered 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists in 34 minutes as per StatMuse before exiting the game toward the middle of the fourth quarter. The 2019 ROTY preferred recovery over personal records in the blowout encounter, displaying professionalism of the highest order.

Despite Luka Doncic backing off, the fans refused to let go of the situation

Doncic’s reaction upset several NBA viewers leading to them voicing their disgust in the comment section of the post. One such fan, pointed out the increasing dislikeness toward the MVP candidate, mentioning, “This has to be the most unlikeable super star in the league no?”.

Another spectator, openly called out the Mavs talisman for his actions, stating, “My god I can’t stand this little cry baby”.

On the contrary, a handful of viewers defended Doncic, while justifying his endeavors. One fan, OfficialQbN, thus wrote, “But is he wrong tho? Clear foul on the forearm”.

One more supporter, Noehhhhh, added volume to the claim by supporting the stance. He highlighted, “That was a foul tho lol”.

Hence, the entire situation resulted in yet another on-court controversy involving referees in the NBA. With the opinions varying from one another, the remarks added multiple layers to the league. As Doncic’s stardom remains on the rise, moments such as this are bound to reveal more intricate natures of the fans.