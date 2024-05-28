Luka Doncic’s Multiple Lower Body Injuries Continue to Keep Him a Mainstay on the Mavericks-Wolves Injury Report

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after the win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks are just one game shy of sweeping the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Being 3-0 up in the series, the Mavs will be suiting up for Game 4 at home on Tuesday with all the confidence in the world. But Luka Doncic’s recurrence on the injury report will concern Mavs fans ahead of a potential NBA Finals showdown against the Boston Celtics.

In the Mavs’ pre-game injury report, Luka Doncic has been listed as ‘questionable’ for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic has been dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness for quite some time in this playoff run. He has been seen playing with a bloody knee since the OKC series. Doncic hasn’t had the chance to rest properly to recover from the injury that he suffered during the Clippers series in the first round.

Mavericks’ Game 4 injury report: Luka Doncic (knee, ankle): Questionable

Dereck Lively II (neck): Doubtful

Maxi Kleber (shoulder) Questionable

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle): Out#OneforDallas — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 27, 2024

However, the Slovenian has played in all of the Mavs’ recent matchups. He is currently averaging 32.7 points, 8.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 steals in the ongoing Conference Finals. Therefore, Luka and Co. will look to close out the series tonight at American Airlines Center so that the Mavs guard can get some much needed rest before the Finals start in June 6.

Other additions to the injury report

The Mavs also suffered an injury scare with their rookie Dereck Lively II in Game 3 of the WCF. Though Lively avoided a serious injury, he has still been listed as ‘doubtful’ for tonight’s game due to his neck strain. However, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes, Lively is likely to not play in Game 4.

On the other hand, Maxi Kleber’s status has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4. The forward hasn’t played any game since incurring a shoulder injury in the first round against the Clippers.