Luka Doncic’s WCF Game 3 Availability Brought Into Question As His Ankle and Knee Injuries Persist

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks could take a near-unassailable 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals if they defend home court on Sunday night. Luka Doncic and Co. have already done the hard part by winning Games 1 and 2 on the road. Dallas will hope that their Slovenian superstar can deliver another outstanding performance to seal the series, but his addition to the pre-game injury report shows that there are some concerns about his fitness.

Doncic has been listed on the NBA’s latest injury report as ‘questionable’ for Game 3 at American Airlines Center. The superstar guard is nursing the right knee sprain that has bothered him throughout the postseason. He is also dealing with some soreness in his left ankle.

The 25-year-old injured his ankle in the Mavericks’ Game 3 win against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

LUKA DONCIC IS LIMPING TO THE LOCKER ROOM pic.twitter.com/6vv9D3a3XO — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) April 27, 2024

Despite his injuries, Doncic is yet to miss a game in these playoffs and is expected to suit up for Game 3 against the Timberwolves as well. He promised exactly that during his post-game interview after Game 2.

The Slovenian superstar understands the implications of a win on Sunday and will push through the pain to help his team inch one step closer to the NBA Finals.

Mavericks could effectively book Finals berth with Game 3 win

The Mavericks are in an enviable position. The wins in Games 1 and 2 on the road have left the Timberwolves with a mountain to climb and explore a terrain that has only been scaled a handful of times in NBA history. Only five teams have lost the first two games of a playoff series at home and managed to advance to the next round.

The Timberwolves’ task would be almost insurmountable if the Mavericks win Game 3. Of the 154 teams that have trailed 0-3 in a playoff series, only four have managed to respond with three straight wins and force a Game 7. However, none have ever managed to win it and advance.

History suggests that a win in Game 3 for Dallas would mark the end of Minnesota’s impressive playoff run.

However, the Mavericks won’t get ahead of themselves as they still need to go out and perform well to beat this resilient Timberwolves team. Doncic and Co. will look to end this series quickly and book a seat in the Finals for the first time in 13 years.

A swift series win will allow Doncic ample time to recover his injuries before the Finals start on June 6.