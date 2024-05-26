Shaquille O’Neal Reflects on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s Offensive Feat Overshadowing Him and Kobe Bryant

The duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic is doing wonders for the Dallas Mavericks this season. The Mavs have taken a 2-0 lead on the road in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and are already favored by many to win it all this year. Their consistency in putting up remarkable performances has prompted many to hail them as the best backcourt in basketball history. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal shared one rare feat of Kyrie and Luka, where the Mavs stars could be seen overshadowing his iconic partnership with the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

In this season, Uncle Drew and Luka have averaged 59.5 points per game as a duo. This statline has put them at the number two position on the list of highest-scoring duos in the modern era.

They are only behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who combined for 61.5 points per game in the 2019-20 season. The duo that Kyrie and Luka overtook to take the second spot is Shaq and Kobe, who averaged 57.5 points per game in the 2002-03 season.

The big fella shared the post by Best Crosses on his Instagram story to salute the modern-day greats. Other than the four-time NBA Champion, fans were also left in awe of the Mavs duo’s feat. Several fans commented on the post to give Kyrie and Luka their flowers.

Shaq is impressed by Kyrie and Luka's dominance pic.twitter.com/qgGfCgradm — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) May 26, 2024

There has been a lot of discussion over which team has the best backcourt in the league. It seems like one fan has made up his decision. He commented on the post, “Most skilled backcourt of all time.” After winning the first two games on the road, the Mavs will now have the home court advantage in Games 3 & 4. So, it won’t be a stretch to say that “they are coming for it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Crosses (@bestcrosses)

Another fan said, “Rootin and tootin for ky and luka.”

It’s not just the veterans and the fans who are amazed by the dynamic duo. Other NBA players have been amazed after watching them play as well.

LeBron James and Trae Young applaud Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

Ky and Luka have been brilliant throughout the season, but they really upped the ante once the postseason kicked off. In Game 5 of the first round, the Mavs registered a solid 30-point win against the LA Clippers, which prompted a response from LeBron James on X. The Lakers superstar wrote, “OMG KYRIE!!!!!!!! That’s was INSANE.”

Whereas in the last game, when Kyrie and Luka combined for 52 points with the latter putting up a solid triple double, Trae Young posted, “Kyrie may be the PERFECT compliment to Luka ! They toughhh.” The general consensus on the duo is that they are a formidable force. If they end up winning the title this season, their names will be written together in the history books like Shaq and Kobe.