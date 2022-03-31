“Luka Magic casts a spell on the 7-foot Moses Brown with a filthy ball fake”: NBA Twitter demands a map be provided to the Cavs big man

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic performs one of the most filthy fakes on Moses Brown, leaving the seven-foot center lost.

The WonderBoy from Slovenia, Luka Doncic, continues to prove why he’s one of the most offensively gifted players in the league. The Mavericks are not very far away from dethroning the Warriors from the 3rd seed in the west, with Luka being the sole engine of his team.

Many describe him as a mixture of LeBron James and Magic Johnson, considering his ability to pass, rebound, and score, making Luka a complete player. Currently averaging 28.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 8.5 APG, Luka is playing his best basketball.

At age 23-years old, Luka is already an all-time top 10 in triple-doubles. Nonetheless, the Mavs guard had social media buzzing as he removed another weapon from his artillery, sending Moses Brown into another dimension.

Also read: “Oh, He’s got the step back!”: Luka Doncic reveals that his emulation of James Harden’s step back move in his rookie season was an improvization off the hook by the Mavericks superstar

Luka performs a filthy fake on Brown, leaving the Cavs center searching for the ball.

Luka Doncic’s fake sends NBA Twitter into a tizzy.

The Mavericks defeated the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, with Luka having yet another impressive performance, being one rebound shy of a 35-point triple-double. However, the highlight of the game was Luka having the seven-foot Brown lost with a fake.

Luka Doncic had Moses Brown’s head spinning. pic.twitter.com/7awNE1hht3 — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) March 31, 2022

That man was former Mav Moses Brown. A couple possessions later, Luka Doncic faked Moses Brown so hard on a pass that there was a legitimate pause in play before everyone looked back at Luka to see him hit the jumper. No love lost, apparently. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) March 30, 2022

Luka Doncic has Moses Brown looking into another dimension pic.twitter.com/at7JkIACs8 — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) March 30, 2022

GET THAT MAN A MAP 🗺 Luka Doncic’s magic is too much to handle 😎pic.twitter.com/UsyUwgYxIr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 31, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 had him looking for that ball like this pic.twitter.com/UTTLxOBDSW — _Burner_ (@_Burner23_) March 31, 2022

Though Luka never seizes to surprise us, the Mavs guard needs the right supporting cast around him to win on the big stage. The Mark Cuban team has suffered back-to-back first-round exits over the past two years at the hands of the Clippers.

Also read: “Luka Doncic, you’re from Europe, they’re gonna come after you”: Kobe Bryant solemnly warned the Mavericks superstar about the travails of NBA fame 2 years before the Lakers legend’s death

Nonetheless, we could be staring at the Slovenia native being the next face of the NBA.