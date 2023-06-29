Luring Michael Jordan Away From Coca-Cola with $13,500,000, Gatorade’s 10 Year Promise Trumped All Competitors’ Deals In 1991

Michael Jordan is perhaps the most marketable player in NBA history. His never seen charisma on the court and larger-than-life presence off the court earned him a name that is still unmatchable. A ruthless killer on the court and a winner with a cold heart on the greatest stage have earned him the GOAT title. After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1984, Jordan was all set to become a star, but nobody knew how big he would be. Gatorade was the top energy drink brand in the league when Jordan came into it. As the league was expanding overseas, they wanted a global face. In 1991, when Michael won his first championship, he had become a global name. Since Coca-Cola was not giving Jordan a 10-year deal, Gatorade did not waste any time and signed a $13,500,000 deal with the Bulls superstar.

Advertisement

Jordan signed with Hanes back in 1989, and even after three decades, he continues to collaborate with the brand. Moreover, Jordan also signed with the foodchain company which already had other NBA stars like Larry Bird. The ad saw both the stars playing the H.O.R.S.E. game for a Big Mac and fries.

Advertisement

The story behind Michael Jordan’s iconic Gatorade ad and fallout with Coke

In the 1980s, among many athletes in the league, Jordan was also one who had signed a deal with Coke. However, when the deal came to an end and it was time to renew it, somehow the deal did not go through. Mike’s agent, David Falk, and Michael both wanted a long-term deal with the brand, like musicians Elton John and Whitney Houston. Since Coke didn’t offer a long-term deal, Falk did not agree to the deal with Coke. Quacker saw Jordan’s evolution as promising and gave the six-time NBA champion a $13,500,000 10-year deal. The deal became a standard for many of Jordan’s future deals.

The creative director for the Gatorade ad, Bernie Pitzel, had recently watched “Jungle Book” and it provided him with inspiration. He mixed Jordan’s footage with the song “I Want to Be Like You,” which read the message, “Be Like Mike. Drink Gatorade.”

Coca-Cola signs Jordan’s rival Shaquille O’Neal’s Vitamin Water

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest names besides Michael Jordan when it comes to NBA players- turned businessmen. Shaq has invested in over 40 companies so far. Some of these companies include Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme restaurants, 24-Hour Fitness gyms, and 155 Five Guys Burgers & Fries.

O’Neal was once a representative for Vitamin Water and had an investment in the company. However, in 2007, Coca-Cola which had rejected Mike, signed a 10-year deal to buy Shaq’s Vitamin Water, which also gave him a share in the company.

Advertisement

Overall, the beverage giant signed the former Lakers star for a massive $4,200,000,000. Coke also used Shaq’s name and image for the witty catchphrase “Size Matters (When You’re Thirsty).”