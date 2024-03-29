“Never Tried to Meet Taylor Swift”: Shaquille O’Neal Confesses Meeting Popstar Only Because of Jason Kelce ‘Hook Up’

Everyone has a fascination with singers, rappers, and pop stars growing up. Listening to one’s favorite music or a favorite artist is something everybody indulges in. And to meet some of the biggest names in the music industry was something Shaquille O’Neal was fond of since his early years in the NBA. But how did Shaq end up meeting Taylor Swift? Well, the Hall of Famer has Jason Kelce to thank for that.

Shaquille O’Neal recently had Jamal Crawford as a guest on The Big Podcast with Shaq. While on the podcast, Shaq revealed some of the rappers he had met back in the day and how he ended up meeting Taylor Swift.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend got to meet the pop star during this past Superbowl at Allegiant Stadium. He mentioned how he was in section 188 while she was in 192, so he walked up to her section only to be denied entry till halftime.

He credited his co-host Adam Lefkoe for hooking him up with Jason Kelce which eventually led him to meet Taylor Swift. Shaq admitted that had he not had the hookup, he would not have tried to meet her.

“If I wouldn’t have had you hook me up with Jason, I would have never tried to meet Taylor Swift but because I had the hook-up. But even when I met her I said this is going to be three minutes.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s meeting with Taylor Swift was an interesting ordeal, to say the least. Being only a few sections apart, Shaq walked up to Taylor Siwft’s section only to be denied entry till half-time.

Even after getting big-timed, Shaq later went on to meet the pop star, shake her hand, and get a picture with her and Ice Spice, a moment that the big man likely enjoyed, given how much he loves to meet new people. O’Neal had some different comments regarding Ice Spice, but that’s a story for another day.

Shaquille O’Neal manifested meeting Taylor Swift

Shaquille O’Neal had displayed interest in wanting to meet Taylor Swift for a while now. The four-time NBA champion had always kept her in his highest regard whenever her name was brought up on the NBA on TNT show.

He may have even mentioned how he wanted to meet Taylor Swift and wanted to shake her hand. And two days later, Shaq ended up manifesting that for himself when he got to meet her this past Superbowl.

“I just want to shake the hand of greatness. If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I’ll be good.”

O’Neal displayed love for her by appreciating what she had done in the world of music while talking to Page Six at at Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl party.

“She’s a fabulous person. I’m happy for her. I’m proud of her. She’s done a lot. She’s definitely a cultural icon.”

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t exactly a non-superstar himself. During his NBA career, he was one of the most recognizable names in the league, and since his retirement, his popularity has only grown. So, it is admirable of him to be so humble and respect the greatness of Taylor Swift from the bottom of his heart, something that Swift likely not only noticed but very much appreciated.