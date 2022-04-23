“Dwyane Wade didn’t do bad for an old geezer”: When Gabrielle Union hilariously called out the Heat legend for missing his free throws against Knicks

Gabrielle Union video-bombed Dwyane Wade after a game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks and hilariously called him out.

Dwyane Wade was admirable in his ability to take his vice grip off the Miami Heat’s reins in the summer of 2010 after having both LeBron James and Chris Bosh join him on the roster. With him having a reduced role on the Heat, his individua stats took a hit but the overarching goal of winning a title was achieved. Twice.

In a mere four year span, the trio went to four straight NBA Finals and won the Miami Heat two championships in 2012 and 2013. Wade averaged 26.5 points in the 2011 Finals and by the time the 2014 Finals wrapped, the former Finals MVP was posting up merely 15.2 points per game on 43.8% from the field.

LeBron James noticed that his championship window with the Miami Heat had closed for the most part and so he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite his falling out with Dan Gilbert.

Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were left on the Heat roster and were clearly not a title contender anymore. To make matters worse, Wade was suffering with minor knee and hamstring injuries during the season following James’s departure.

Gabrielle Union video-bombs Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade may have looked like a shell of himself against the suffocating Spurs defense in the 2014 NBA Finals, but he certainly looked a whole lot like vintage Wade when going up against teams like the New York Knicks.

A game on December 1st, 2014 saw the Heat defeat the Knicks 86-79 off the back of an efficient 27 point performance from D-Wade. In the postgame interview on the court, Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, hilariously video-bombed the interview and sarcastically talked about Wade’s performance.

Wade did shoot 5-9 from the charity stripe that night but in his defense, he only ever shot over 80% from the free throw line once in his career and that percentage was 80.7%.