“Made That Relationship More Intimate”: Notorious Troll Kevin Durant Reveals How Social Media Has Changed Fan Interactions

During the recent Boardroom Talks Live in partnership with FanDuel, where Kevin Durant shared some simple words of wisdom for the 2025 NBA Draft Class, the future Hall of Famer also delved into another topic that he knows oh so well: Social Media and fan interactions.

Speaking with host Kay Adams, Durant spoke candidly about the highs and pitfalls of Social Media interactions. “Now you might just check your mentions and might see me in there, too. I’m just everywhere. You gotta watch out for me,” he said, stating that no one is safe from a Kevin Durant reply.

Durant is widely known to be one of the most active athletes on Social Media, especially on X. Durant has an uncanny willingness (to say the very least) to engage directly with fans, often responding to criticism and defending himself, sometimes engaging in heated exchanges (especially when he has something to say about Stephen A. Smith).

When Adams asked about the difference between in-person interaction and what you see online, Durant smiled and fired back. “They’re way tougher online. It’s cool to have that persona when you can just put your inner thoughts out there with no consequences. But when you see me up close, it’s a different deal.”

He doubled down with a smirk: “And now you might check your mentions and see me in there, too.”

Durant, who was recently traded to the Houston Rockets, has never shied away from confrontation on X. He’s even admitted before that sometimes he’s just matching energy. “I’m just holding people accountable on X/Twitter, and they enjoy it,” Durant said. “It’s a part of the fan and player experience. They get to get heckled by me.”

Durant believes the line between athlete and fan has become thinner due to two factors: social media and sports betting. “Most definitely. Social media is probably the biggest factor, and now sports betting,” he said. “It’s made us more accessible and made that relationship more intimate between the player and the fan.”

That intimacy has shifted expectations, dynamics, and emotions. Fans want in, and athletes are more visible — and vulnerable — than ever.

Durant acknowledged those emotional highs and lows that come with digital exposure. “There’s going to be days when they love you and hate you,” he said. “So it’s just all a part of the journey, and I appreciate having new outlets to get closer to fans.”

But this isn’t just a one-way street. Fans now expect transparency, and players feel the pressure to perform.

“Quite honestly, that holds us accountable as players, wanting to be on top of our game every day,” Durant said. “When you’ve got somebody always putting money on you, always wanting to see you do well.”