Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Charlotte Hornets release hip injury update about ROTY ahead of faceoff vs De’Aaron Fox and co

Injury reports reveal the availability of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball ahead of the team’s game against the Kings

Despite a somewhat poor showing against the Golden State Warriors, LaMelo Ball has largely been very, very impressive for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

The Ball brother has been averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, on an efficient 42% from the field, and 40% from three. We don’t know about you, but for us, those are at least near-All-Star level numbers, right there. Simply put, he has easily been one of Charlotte’s best players this year.

Getting back to the game against the Warriors now, let’s just say Melo’s performance wasn’t the only cause for concern there.

During the game, LaMelo Ball went up for a finish at the rim and was bumped mid-air by Stephen Curry. Due to this contact, the player landed horribly awkwardly following which he was gripping onto his hip in pain. You can see it all happen in the YouTube video below.

At the time, the player continued to stay on court and play. However, will he be available in the Hornets’ next game?

Let’s find out.

Also Read: Rick Ross declares Miami Heat as the best team in the NBA led by Erik Spoelstra

Charlotte Hornets reveal LaMelo Ball’s injury status ahead of their game against the Kings

Ever since the game against the Warriors ended, Charlotte fans have been on edge, wondering if their franchise player is alright. Hell, we’re sure some of them even had flashes of the player going down with his wrist injury last season.

Well, we’re happy to say that we have terrific news for those concerned. Take a look at the tweet below.

INJURY REPORT: @hornets at SAC 11/5

LaMelo Ball (R hip contusion) is probable

PJ Washington (L elbow hyperextension) is doubtful#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 4, 2021

So, while it isn’t guaranteed that he will take the floor, LaMelo Ball has been declared as probable against the Kings. So, the injury likely isn’t a serious one.

Now, we just hope we can see the boy wonder take the court in the Hornets’ upcoming game.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade and Ja Morant react as the Thunder star drains a dagger logo three at Staples Center