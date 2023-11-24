“We Do a Collaboration With Jordan Brand”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Reveals Plans to Include Larsa Pippen Merch in Trophy Room Store

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, continue to push the bar together as a couple. Despite the controversies surrounding their connection with two former teammates, Michael and Scottie, the duo focuses on the future. One such instant came to the forefront when they appeared on Speidi’s 16th Minute to talk about the plans for their own podcast, Separation Anxiety.

Advertisement

While being asked about having merchandise for their show, both of them joined voices to answer the question. Larsa promptly stated, “No,” right before her partner joined in mentioning, “No, not yet actually”. The discussion took a sharp turn as they delved into their to-do list for the podcast soon after.

“Marcus has a clothing store. He has a boutique,” Larsa added, hinting at the possibility of the introduction of merch. Marcus joined in as he highlighted the collections for his store, the Trophy Room while putting a lot of focus on the Jordan brand. “Yeah, I have a retail store called Trophy Room where we sell Jordan’s Nikes, streetwear, all that stuff,” Michael’s son stated.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old took it a step further as he shed the spotlight on Larsa’s appearance from her show, the Real Housewives. Joking about her character from the television franchise, he put forward the possibility of a specific kind of merchandise. Marcus thus mentioned, “One of the terms that I feel like we should coin is they call Larsa the Larsonist/Larcenist in the Housewives. So I feel like for the Separation Anxiety merch, you need some Larsonist/Larcenist”.

Following this, the Chicago-born candidly shared the details of his collaboration with Nike’s Jordan brand. It displayed the vast area of customization in their attempts to launch a line of merchandise for their podcast. “So once a year, I actually do all the designing, all the buying for my shop. So we do a collaboration with Jordan brand every year. So, my next one is coming up. It’s coming out in March,” Marcus stated.

How the couple has evolved with time

Their dynamic has been a source of controversy since the day it became public knowledge. One of their recent interviews tried to take benefit of that as it portrayed both of them in a negative limelight. As Larsa indicated the same as she revealed, “We do podcasts and when people talk about us, I feel like they still don’t know who we are”. “They talked a lot of s— before,” she added, putting the focus on the necessity of their own podcast show to clear the air.

Marcus agreed with his partner as he mentioned, “They talked a lot of s–t,” criticizing the format of the entire show. He then talked about the importance of conducting research before coming on a show due to their rising popularity as a couple. He stated, “I wasn’t too familiar with the format of his show. Maybe that’s on us not doing our research or whatever, I feel like the first half segment of the show was talking crazy”.

Advertisement

Thus, despite having an eye on the future, they must continue to fight through the present. It adds a complicated dynamic to their relationship, making their job of sticking together even tougher. For them, the prosperous awaits on the other side of continuous adversity.