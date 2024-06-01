“Made the Game Easier for Me”: Vince Carter Credits Jason Kidd for Shift in Playing Style from Raptors to Nets

Vince Carter and the Toronto Raptors shared a relationship that can best be described as ‘turbulent’ and ‘topsy turvy’. Carter, who left Toronto in 2004, rapidly changed his playing style after he joined the Brooklyn Nets, which attracted serious criticism from Toronto fans. They believed that the star guard was intentionally playing poorly during his tenure with the Raptors to force a trade. However, Carter had the perfect explanation to debunk the accusation.

Carter and Raptors fans have been going at each other throughout the years, which started after the eight-time All-Star departed from the organization following a rift with the Toronto Raptors management. During a recent sit-down, Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks asked the 47-year-old about the accusations that his playing style changed significantly after switching teams, which was mostly ascribed to his lack of motivation.

Responding to the question from the veteran reporter, Carter explained the shift,

“Hello Everybody, I played with Jason Kidd. Let’s Start there. I played with Jason Kidd…He made the game easier for me…I had the ball in my hands, creating, and making plays as a Toronto Raptor. Jason Kidd is now our point guard and he can see things, create things beyond my imagination.”

For Vince Carter there was nothing that he did differently with the Nets that made a major difference. It was all Jason Kidd and his outstanding basketball IQ that made his game open up.

During the interview, Carter admitted that Kidd taught him to approach the game in a whole different way. The former Nets guard relieved him of his playmaking duties, which opened up the game for him. On the other hand, Carter was tasked to run the floor in Toronto, which didn’t allow him to do the things he did with the Nets.

The duo seemed to have created a special bond during their time with the Nets. Their bond became clearer during Carter’s jersey retirement festivities.

The Nets and Jason Kid retire No. 15 in honour of Vince Carter

Vince Carter played 4 1/2 seasons with the Nets while they were in New Jersey, averaging 23.6 points. He also owns their single-season record with 2,070 points in the 2006–07 season, immortalising his career as a Nets star.

Carter did a sit-down with the Nets before his official jersey retirement, which is slated to take place next season as per the team’s official announcement. During the sit down, Carter was graced with a tribute video of his highlights as a Net.

Carter’s long time friend and Nets teammate, Jason Kidd even had a personal message for Vince, in which the Dallas Head Coach had the following to say to his former teammate,

“Congratulations on having an incredible career. I think you played 40 years, somewhere around there. Well-deserved, but understanding you were one of my best teammates in New Jersey. Again, made the game easy, and you made me look good. So, thank you.”

It’s official: We’re raising @mrvincecarter15’s jersey to the rafters next season. And we invited a pair of Nets legends to assist with the announcement. https://t.co/IkjyKxMU3n pic.twitter.com/qi1khzBK39 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 15, 2024

In the end, Vince Carter and Jason Kidd shared the floor for four seasons, making the playoffs together on three different occasions. But unfortunately, the duo was unable to achieve any tangible success, as the team failed to ever make an NBA finals.