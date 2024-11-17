Did Jayson Tatum Travel on His Game Winner Against the Raptors?

Jayson Tatum is putting up numbers that are enough to justify his MVP case. But on top of those incredible stats, he is showcasing how crucial he is for the team when the going gets tough. Continuing that trend of clutch moments, he delivered one of the best moments of the year in Boston’s 126-123 win over the Raptors.

The forward scored 24 points, hauled in 11 rebounds, dished nine assists, and hit the buzzer-beating game-winner, causing pandemonium inside the TD Garden. But many fans pointed out the last shot shouldn’t have counted.

Replays suggest that Tatum took more than two steps before launching the game-ending three-point shot above Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji’s head. What makes the missed call more egregious is that one of the referees was staring right at the Celtics forward and should have been able to spot the travel.

If I were a Raptors fan, I’d be pretty pissed right now as Tatum got away with some fancy footwork on his game winner ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HVEdGlX8G3 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) November 17, 2024

At the 0:17 mark in the video above, the slow-motion shot makes it clear as day that Tatum took four tiny steps before shuffling to his left and stepping back to create separation from Agbaji. However, the Raptors’ forward didn’t bite on the Celtics superstar’s attempt to fake him out and forced him to hit a well-contested three-pointer.

Had Tatum kept one of his feet planted, he would’ve been allowed to take as many steps as he wanted with the other. Or had he dribbled the ball right before he pivoted left on the 0:17 mark and taken one step fewer, his move would have been legal. But his foot was neither planted nor did he dribble.

Raptors fans’ frustration is understandable. Losing such a tight game to a missed call from the referees is not easy, especially when your team is dead last in the Conference.