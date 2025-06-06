“Made the Game So Much Easier”: Jason Richardson Opens Up on 3x DPOY Dwight Howard’s Dominance in Orlando

March 6, 2012; Charlotte, NC, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jason Richardson (23) celebrates his team scoring as center Dwight Howard looks on during the game against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

During his prime with the Orlando Magic, Dwight Howard was a one-man wall on defense. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year (in a row), Howard’s presence in the paint was so intimidating that it completely altered how opponents approached the game. And for his teammates? He made their life a lot easier.

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Jason Richardson, who played with Howard in Orlando, opened up about how much of an impact the big man had.

When asked about what it was like to be Superman’s teammate and witness the dominance he brought to each game, Richardson didn’t hold back. And although he only played with him for two years, from 2010 to 2012, Richardson has some great memories of being his teammate.

He said, “He made the game so much easier.” For Richardson, it was comforting to know that there was a big guy in the back who was coming to block every shot. But that’s not all Howard did. He wasn’t just blocking shots, he was changing shots, forcing players to change their offensive schemes with his presence.

What truly made it a special experience for Richardson was the energy that Howard brought to the arena. Howard, in his prime, was a special player. Richardson emphasized that he didn’t need to score big every night to dominate. His impact was rooted in defense, hustle, and anchoring the team.

While most stars are known for their offense, Howard flipped the script. He brought an edge to the game that stemmed from controlling the paint and making defensive stops. Richardson witnessed Howard at his absolute best when he used to make the DPOY race uncontested.

He said, “It was just amazing to see that somebody had such a big impact on the game, and it was just not his offense, it was his defense.” Howard’s time in Orlando will always be remembered for his sheer defensive brilliance. And for teammates like Richardson, it was a joy to witness up close.

Being a superstar in the game without needing the ball all the time was rare, and that’s exactly what made Howard such a special player.