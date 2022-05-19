“People clowning Bronny James for his prom date are just miserable”: NFL star Robert Griffin III and NBA Twitter defend LeBron James’ eldest son from trolls

LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James blew up social media as he posted photos with his date from his high school prom night.

When you are the son of LeBron James, one of the world’s most renowned athletes, every decision of yours, on the court and off the court, gets overanalyzed. Bronny James has been facing this issue his entire life.

Recently, the 17-year-old took a special lady friend, Peyton Gelfuso, as his prom date.

Believe it or not, as unreasonable as it sounds, the 6-foot-3 combo-guard received backlash on social media for not taking a lady of his same ethnicity as him along with him for the special occasion.

Bronny James getting cooked for making a white girl his girlfriend and bringing her to prom pic.twitter.com/cVsQXQVKIs — Youngin🏄🏽‍♂️ (@siirahdoyah) May 19, 2022

Robert Griffin III and NBA Twitter defend Bronny James from the trolls

There were a few kind-hearted who defended James Jr from all the haters. Former NFL star, Robert Griffin III, was among the ones who decided to be happy in Bronny’s happiness.

LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE!

People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day. pic.twitter.com/ji3CG1dW0E — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 19, 2022

Following Griffin’s post, several people on social media decided to defend Bronny from all the trolls and shower the youngster with love.

I’m just now seeing this Bronny James shit, and y’all are weird af 💀 Idc what issue you have with race mixing or him dating a white girl, bro’s life has no correlation to yours and he is SEVENTEEN. Go find something better to do than be salty over shit that don’t affect you 😭 — YURRRRRRRT (@BroWhoTf_Cares) May 19, 2022

Grown ass people worried about who bronny James took to prom ? 😭 — jerome (@lotto_ice) May 19, 2022

Congratulations on prom to Bronny James. Ignore the hateful comments. I heard the same nonsense from ppl in 1993 when I took my girlfriend to prom. We ended up getting married & having beautiful mixed babies. Do what makes you happy Bronny. Props to @KingJames for raising a champ pic.twitter.com/sVQdZLSBvc — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) May 18, 2022

It’s sad how we live in a world where people are still hating on other people for loving who they want to love! Bronny James took the most gorgeous blonde to prom and other people who have no romantic partners in their life are clowning for it smh! https://t.co/ASHN2axwnk — eric dog (@ericdog8) May 19, 2022

