“Made You Live Up to Your Greatness”: Trevor Ariza Recalls How Stan Van Gundy Pushed Dwight Howard to Be the Best

November 3, 2009; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard (12) fouls out in the fourth quarter and talks with head coach Stan Van Gundy at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Pistons defeated the Magic 85-80. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images

Modern NBA fans may only remember Dwight Howard for his tenure during the Lakers 2020 championship run. However, during his prime, Howard was one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. He never took plays off despite shouldering an immense responsibility on the defensive end of the court. There was one figure responsible for Howard’s ascension to greatness, and that was Magic Head Coach Stan Van Gundy.

Advertisement

Howard’s former Magic teammate Trevor Ariza made a guest appearance on the Above The Rim With DH 12 Podcast. The two began discussing the importance Van Gundy played in Howard’s career. Ariza highlighted a crucial detail that set the tone for Dwight going forward. He said,

“Stan Van Gundy, what he did for you dog. He pushed you to be everything that you ended up being early. He didn’t allow you to take plays off. He didn’t allow you to pout or b***h about sh*t. He made you live up to your greatness.”

It’s easy for star players to get their way due to their skill. But Van Gundy never let that happen with Howard. Instead, he treated him just like he would the 12th man on the roster. Howard and Ariza note the important aspect that treatment played in Howard’s career, allowing him to reach the heights that he did.

Howard’s greatest seasons in the NBA came with Van Gundy as the head coach. Under Van Gundy’s tutelage, the 6-foot-10 big man won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. Ariza highlighted from an outsider’s perspective that he witnessed the Magic coach’s impact on Howard.

The eight-time All-Star shared the same sentiment when looking back on his career. Van Gundy’s harsh treatment of Howard wasn’t meant to belittle him but to bring out the best in him.

Van Gundy constantly pushed Howard

During the end of Howard’s tenure with the Magic, there were many negative narratives surrounding the Magic star and coach. Despite all the noise from the media, Howard understands Van Gundy’s impact on him in his earlier stages.

“Stan was really on me,” Howard said. “But it was in a great way cause he saw what I could be and where I could be and he pushed me to the limit.” Howard reached the potential that Van Gundy saw in him as he led the Magic to their second Finals appearance in franchise history.

Howard is arguably one of the greatest players in the Magic organization’s existence. Sometime soon, the team will retire his jersey number, which could result in a much-needed reunion between Howard and his beloved coach, Van Gundy.