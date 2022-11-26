A Close to 200 lbs Stephen Curry Reveals Wife ‘Ayesha’s Cooking’ as Secret Sauce to Packing 15 Pounds of Muscle

The Golden State Warriors are back to winning ways, reaching the +500 mark with their recent win over the Utah Jazz. Currently, standing at 10-10, Steve Kerr and his crew hope to replicate their home court success on the road during the upcoming days.

In what seems to be a newly revamped 2016 version of Stephen Curry, who has been shooting the lights out. The reigning Finals MVP hasn’t looked this good, playing his 14th season, leading the Warriors in PPG, APG, RPG, and 3P%. The baby-faced assassin is back to his shooting splits of 50/40/90.

Stephen Curry this season 🔥 32 points 52% FG

7 rebounds 44% 3PT

7 assists 90% FT 1️⃣st in 3PT & 2️⃣nd in PPG pic.twitter.com/M5dzPOADSS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2022

At 34-year-old, Curry seems to be aging in reverse, evident from his fitness levels on the hardwood. The 6ft 3″ guard is no more the skinny dude from Davidson looking jacked up. Talking to the media post the Dubs’ win over the Utah Jazz, Steph would address coach Steve Kerr’s comments about him bulking up 15 pounds of muscle.

Steve Kerr asked the difference between Steph Curry’s unanimous MVP season in 2016 and now: “He’s 15 pounds heavier…He’s ripped. He’s physically very different now from then.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 26, 2022

Curry would mention how needing to play physical defense and prevent being knocked down by big men was the reason behind his gradual muscle-building over the years.

Stephen Curry hilariously credits his wife Ayesha’s cooking to his new bulky avatar.

Earlier in May this year, Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle that he weighed 172 pounds during his rookie season, adding that he had been playing around 195-200 lbs during the semi-finals against the Grizzlies, saying the following.

“I feel exactly how I did as a rookie. It’s weird. I don’t feel like I’m 30 pounds heavier.”

With Curry putting up similar or even better stats than his 2016 unanimous MVP season, reporters asked Coach Kerr about the difference he saw in the Warriors superstar over the period, to which he cited 15 pounds, something Steph would be quizzed upon post-game.

“Lot of good Ayesha’s cooking,” joked Curry when asked about what went into the process of packing the extra pounds. Nevertheless, the eight-time All-Star further stated how being able to take blows and guard big guys was the reason behind his physical transformation.

Steph has gained 15 pounds of muscle over the years. His secret? “Lot of good Ayesha’s cooking” 😋 pic.twitter.com/fAyDSkmMjP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 26, 2022

Surely, a good diet from Ayesha, coupled with the hours spent in the weight room, has had Steph reap benefits.

Ayesha Curry is a well-established name in the culinary industry.

Despite having no professional chef training, Ayesha has made waves in the culinary industry, having built a brand. The celebrity chef began her journey on YouTube by launching her channel ‘Little Lights of Mine.’ The former Canadian actress has also written two cookbooks The Seasoned Life (2016) and The Full Plate (2020).

Regularly appearing in cooking shows, Ayesha even had her husband and NBA superstar Steph Curry make some interesting cameos.

