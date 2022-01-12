“Desmond Bane cracks the top 10 Memphis Grizzlies All-time three-pointers made list”: The young guard etches his name into the record books of the Grizzlies franchise despite only being in his sophomore season

MIP candidate Desmond Bane climbs up in the top-10 three-point shooters’ list in franchise history as the Grizzlies sneak two wins against the mighty Warriors this season.

Tuesday night, the most streaky team in the NBA as of now with nine straight wins, the Memphis Grizzlies took on the leaders of the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors. After starting the season with a 9-10 record, they have gone 19-4, making the young team the fourth-best in the West.

The emergence of these young and hungry Grizzlies has been one of the few positives this season. Memphis’ MVP, Ja Morant, has got the most credits for the team’s recent form. But it all started since the injury to the point guard after that 9-10 start.

Also read: “Montrezl Harrell announces he is the newest member of Daft Punk”: The former 6th MOY’s unusual outfit had some interesting reactions from NBA Twitter

The 2020 Rookie of the Year was out for 12 games and instead of going down with him, the Grizzlies team went 10-2 on the back of All-Star caliber performances by Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.

The latter, in his sophomore year, is proving out to be the edge that the Grizzlies needed in the absence of firstly, Ja Morant and now their best two-way player Dillon Brooks, who is out at least until late February.

Bane is all a winning franchise can ask for. The 23-year-old is already breaking some records in Memphis.

Desmond Bane is a top-10 3-point shooter in Grizzlies history

One of the 4 top-scoring sophomore players in the league, Desmond Bane, is having a season that could win him the Most Improved Player at the end of the year if he could maintain this form. But he’s not waiting to break some personal records on the way.

In 109 games played, Desmond Bane cracks the top 10 Grizzlies All-time three-pointers made list. https://t.co/AMI7VD8TI4 — KJ (@kelwright) January 12, 2022

Following his teammates, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., Bane moved to 10th all-time in Grizzlies All-time 3-Pointers made leaders. They follow a great list that has Mike Conley, Mike Miller, and Jason Williams on top.

Having 3 of the current squad members on that list, all of them in their mid-20s means nothing but success for them in the upcoming years. Just for the record, Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton are knocking on the door as well.

Also read: “No, we never had that, we never had that conversation”: Carmelo Anthony reveals LeBron James hadn’t spoken to him about acquiring Russell Westbrook

The 116-108 win against the Warriors was an off night for Desmond Bane (11 points) who is averaging 17-points, 4-rebounds, and 2-assists a game while shooting over 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.

Grizzlies are now on a 10-0 run which is a franchise record for the team. Still not being considered a serious contender as of now by any experts, this team surely going in the 2022 Playoffs, hoping to make big upsets.