“Madonna would pick up Scottie Pippen in a limo with a hot tub”: Former Bulls coach says Michael Jordan was jealous of All-Star teammate’s package down under

Michael Jordan might have been the most popular athlete on the planet overall, but Madonna preferred the company of Scottie Pippen.

His Airness had captivated the basketball world with his breathtaking play and sheer dominance on the court. Kids around the world and even full-grown adults were known to be his avid fanboys.

This obviously led to Jordan getting tons of attention as a ladies man. There was a time when Jordan was a player off the court as well, according to biographer Roland Lazenby.

This was a reputation that stuck with Jordan even years after his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. It ultimately got to a point where MJ was involved in an urban legend with the Queen of Pop Madonna herself.

There’s an oft-repeated tale involving Pippen, Jordan and Madonna that hasn’t been verified either by Scottie or by Michael yet. But it has been doing the rounds on social media ever since NBA Twitter has been a thing.

Michael Jordan was jealous of how Scottie Pippen got with Madonna – Johnny Bach

Madonna was famously in a relationship with Scottie Pippen during the mid-1990s. This was the heyday of the Chicago Bulls, when they were the most popular American sports team on the planet.

Given Jordan’s incurable competitive gene, many of his co-workers, colleagues and coaches have noted how he tended to try and beat people around him at something or the other.

But there was one area where Scottie Pippen was the clear alpha, so to speak – getting with the women. Despite Jordan’s marriage, he seemed to take pride in also being the one commanding the ladies’ attention. But it was Pippen who warranted all of that.

Speaking of Madonna, here's her relationship with Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan:

Bulls assistant coach Johnny Bach says ‘That killed Michael. You should have seen the girls Pippen had waiting for him everywhere he went.’ Bach says that Madonna would pick up Scottie in a limo complete with a hot tub when the Bulls played in LA.

Michael clearly did not like how Pippen got to spend “quality” time with the most famous woman on earth. He apparently used to tell Madonna he could satisfy her better than Pippen. Madonna reportedly replied ‘not a chance!’

