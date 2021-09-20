“I’d be a 10 in normal gaming, but a 4 as an NBA 2K professional”: Zion Williamson hilariously rates his NBA 2K gaming skills while answering a few more questions

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson jokingly rates himself as an NBA 2K gamer, answers several other interesting questions as well.

Over the past few decades, gaming has become a huge part of the sporting culture. For basketball, NBA superstars too, enjoy their free time by spending hours and hours playing the “NBA 2K” game. In recent history, NBA 2K has become so popular that NBA has its own official NBA 2K league. In fact, last year during the lockdown, several stars from around the league like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Trae Young among several others, had participated in an NBA 2K Players Tournament.

A few weeks back, the new NBA 2K22 game was launched and, as always, has already created a lot of hype in the market. Several players have gotten their hands on the game and seem to be enjoying it to the fullest.

Zion Williamson, the cover athlete of the NBA 2K21 game, is the only player from the 2019 Draft Class to have an 89 rating. For someone who just averaged 27/7.2/3.7 as a 21-year-old, 89 seems to be the perfect rating for the All-Star. And in a fun interview with Bleacher Report, “Zanos” was asked to answer a few amusing questions. So without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Zion Williamson answers a few amusing questions related to NBA 2K and his gaming skills

Now, we all know Zion has been a real menace on-court since his Spartanburg days. However, fans might not know this, but Williamson is quite the gamer too. In his appearance on the “Just Playin’ with Taylor Rooks” interview, the host asked Zion a few interesting set of questions. We surely learned a lot about the gamer Zion with all his responses.

Taylor Rooks: “What was the first 2K version that you played?”

Zion: “I think the first 2K I played might have been like 2K6. I think either Shaq or D-Wade was on the cover.”

Taylor Rooks: ”Do you use another team? What’s your go-to?”

Zion: “I mix it up. I’ll play with the Pelicans and then I’ll play with some of my other friends in the league, just to try to learn their game, to see what 2K thinks about ’em. Like, strategic stuff like that.”

Williamson was then asked about his gaming skills.

Taylor Rooks: “So would you consider yourself a gamer or at least a 2K gamer?”

Zion: “I consider myself a 2K gamer.”

Taylor Rooks: “How good would you say you are?”

Zion: “OK. On a normal scale? I’m a 10. Yes, on a normal scale. I’m a 10. If you’re talking about real-life gaming, like, professionals? I’m a 4. Right? I’mma just be honest.”

The NOLA superstar finally disclosed how nobody in the league, who he has played against at least, has managed to defeat him in the famous basketball video game.

Taylor Rooks: “Who in the NBA have you played a game of 2K with and they’ve beaten you?”

Zion: “Nobody.”

Taylor Rooks: “What? – So no one in the NBA has ever beaten you at NBA 2K?”

Zion: “I haven’t played a lot of people, but no, no one has beat me.”

