Basketball

“I’d be a 10 in normal gaming, but a 4 as an NBA 2K professional”: Zion Williamson hilariously rates his NBA 2K gaming skills while answering a few more questions

“I’d be a 10 in normal gaming, but a 4 as an NBA 2K professional”: Zion Williamson hilariously rates his NBA 2K gaming skills while answering a few more questions
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"It will be as soon as possible"– Ferrari unable to point specific date for the release of its superior engine
Next Article
"I want to be like him"– Lewis Hamilton 'superhero' meet determined George Russell to pursue F1 dream
Latest Posts