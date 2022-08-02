Madonna wouldn’t let 6’7 Dennis Rodman leave her room during their s*xual ‘adventures’

Dennis Rodman wasn’t allowed to leave Madonna’s room at her discretion so as to spend as much time with ‘The Worm’ as possible.

Dennis Rodman didn’t burst into the NBA as someone who would showcase his extravagant eccentricity on a nightly basis. Coming from a financially less fortunate background and going to a relatively unknown university in SouthEastern Oklahoma, Rodman was just happy to be in the league and have a stable paycheck.

However, as time with the Detroit Pistons went on, ‘The Worm’ realized that he wasn’t living life the way he wanted to. He wasn’t happy. The tipping point was Chuck Daly, one of four father figures to Rodman, resigning as head coach of the Pistons in 1992.

Dennis Rodman spiraled and after a close encounter with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot, he would become his true, actualized self. By the time the 1993 offseason had rolled around, he found himself on the San Antonio Spurs where he would go out partying, get tattoos, and spend the night with gorgeous women and apparently, worldwide pop icons.

Dennis Rodman and Madonna together.

During his stint with the San Antonion Spurs, Dennis Rodman got close with pop sensation and global icon, Madonna. The two first encountered one another at a Lakers-Spurs game in 1994 where she was sat courtside. She felt an instantaneous connection with the free-spirited Rodman and the two began dating.

It is rumored that Madonna had free access to all the locker rooms in the Spurs and that the two would frequently engage in s*xual activities there. According to ‘Marie Claire’, Madonna would openly tell the rebounding savant that she wasn’t going to let him out of the hotel room that they were staying at to continue on with that ‘endeavors’.

There was even a time when she called him up from New York while he was in Las Vegas and told him that she was ovulating, leading to him catching a flight to NY.

While they were quite the couple, they wouldn’t stay together for long but Dennis Rodman admits that he still considers her to be a great friend of his and appreciates the time that they spent together.

