Magic Johnson Advises Anthony Edwards To Ask His Father About NBA Greats

Anthony Edwards claiming Michael Jordan was the only skilled player in the 1980s and 1990s sparked massive outrage, with fans, analysts, and former players joining forces to criticize the Timberwolves star. Unlike others, Magic Johnson did not dignify the guard’s comment by defending his era and instead dismissed his credibility. He has now doubled down and told him to ask the patriarchs of his family about that era.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked the Hall of Famer about Edwards’ comments. He named a slew of superstars from the 20th century and claimed that he should have asked his father or grandfather about them before giving his ill-advised opinion about that era. He said,

“I think he should have asked somebody, maybe his father or his grandfather about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. J, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Clyde Drexler, Dominique Wilkins, we had some of the most dominant players that have ever played.”

Johnson then targeted Edwards’ penchant for trash-talking and took a brutal jibe at the Timberwolves star. He said,

“You might want to talk trash when you won something. You haven’t won anything.”

The five-time NBA champion’s rebuttal was similar to his initial response to Edwards’ comments on the Stephen A. Smith Show. Back then, he attacked the lack of silverware in the guard’s trophy cabinet, saying,

“He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t know if he even won a high school championship.”

While Johnson has been extremely dismissive, his friend and fellow Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas took the standard approach of trying to educate Edwards. In a post on X, the two-time champion with the Pistons said,

“Propaganda works, so be careful what you choose to believe.”

Propaganda works, so be careful what you choose to believe. https://t.co/A2fJvxDlmd — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 20, 2024

Edwards hasn’t revoked his statement, apologized for his comments, or addressed the criticism. The Timberwolves are scheduled to have their Media Day on Monday and reporters will finally get the opportunity to ask the young guard to share his thoughts on the stark criticism he has received for his comments about basketball in the 1980s and 1990s.