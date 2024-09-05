Magic Johnson Becomes Part Owner of Soccer Team Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Plays For

Magic Johnson has added another feather to his cap. The Hall of Famer has joined the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit’s ownership group, making it the fifth franchise on his investment portfolio. Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity is one of the team’s stars and is having a terrific season.

Advertisement

Johnson appeared on CBS Mornings along with Michele Kang, majority owner of the Spirit, to talk about his latest venture. The Lakers icon explained why he invested in the team and his vision for the franchise’s future. He said,

“When you think about what happened with the Olympics, the women’s soccer team dominated on the field. The popularity of the game is exploding here in America…We’re gonna help these women, not only on the field, we want to win championships…we are gonna help them also after their career is over as well.”

.@MagicJohnson is joining the ownership group of @WashSpirit. Johnson and Michele Kang, the Spirit’s majority owner, tell CBS Mornings about championing women’s sports: “I want to make sure that this sport, women’s soccer, can grow.” pic.twitter.com/hzP8VRlkKs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 5, 2024

Fellow Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman would be glad that his longtime friend Magic Johnson is investing in the team that his daughter Trinity plays for. The 22-year-old is the team’s second-highest goalscorer with six goals in 17 games, trailing only Ouleymata Sarr, who has eight in 18. She has also provided four assists to her teammates, which is the second-most behind midfielder Croix Bethune’s 10.

Johnson’s vision and investment would help the team add more quality to the roster and help the team add more trophies to their sole NSWL Playoff Trophy win. It’s the least Johnson can do for the Rodmans.

In 1991, when the Hall of Famer tested positive for HIV, which led to his retirement, Magic needed support from other players to get rid of the misconceptions about the disease. He participated in the 1992 All-Star game to much skepticism, but Rodman stepped up to help his friend. In an excerpt from his book ‘Bad As I Wanna Be,’ the Bulls icon explained,

“Magic said he appreciated the competition because he knew that was the only way he could get better. Then he said, ‘I think Dennis was trying to give this country a message. He hugged me, slammed me, beat on me, and nothing happened to him. So we don’t need to worry about anybody else having anything happen to them.'”

Rodman helped Johnson get rid of the stigma that HIV can be transmitted through physical contact. During the toughest time in Magic’s life, the Worm stood by him. Perhaps he could repay him by helping his daughter’s development as a player.