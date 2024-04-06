Magic Johnson Congratulates Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes for Final 4 Win, Picks NCAA Championship Game Favorite

Magic Johnson was among the million basketball enthusiasts who caught the Women’s NCAA Final Four contests. After the entertaining UConn-Iowa battle, Johnson even took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to the Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes for their 71-69 win.

Before congratulating the Iowa program for making back-to-back appearances at the National Championship game, Magic Johnson made sure to shed light on the incredible performance that Hannah Stuelke had tonight.

“What a game!! Normally we would all be talking about Caitlin Clark, but Iowa prevailed with a strong team effort led by Hannah Stuelke’s 23 points. Congratulations to the entire team and coaching staff for advancing to their 2nd straight National Championship appearance!”

With Clark being well-guarded by the UConn defenders, the phenom recorded the fewest points she’s scored since November 2023. Since the 6ft senior wasn’t at her usual best, Stuelke stepped up big time. Being on the court for 38 minutes, the forward stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 23 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block on an efficient 9/12 shooting from the field, per ESPN.

Much like several other basketball fans, the Los Angeles Lakers legend cannot contain his excitement for the Iowa-South Carolina Championship matchup. With the two biggest women’s programs in the country pitted against each other, Johnson stated that he was “really looking forward” to a tough battle for the National Championship.

Despite his admiration for Caitlin Clark, Earvin mentioned the possibility of South Carolina winning it all.

Similar to the Iowa Hawkeyes, even the South Carolina Gamecocks received a congratulatory message from the NBA legend following their Final Four win against NC State.

As fitting as it may seem, the two best programs in the country – South Carolina and Iowa – will be playing against each other for the first time this season on Saturday night. While the entire nation seems to be cheering for Clark to win the title, South Carolina is a legit threat and the favorite to emerge victorious.