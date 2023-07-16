Magic Johnson Gives Rare ’70s Themed Party’ Sneak Peak Days After Vacationing With Michael Jordan And Yvette Prieto

Magic Johnson has been having the time of his life recently. Both he and his wife Cookie Johnson have been living it up on vacation in Italy. In fact, the two even spent some time with Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto. And, just days after hanging out with Jordan, Magic shared pictures of the trip on Twitter. Only this time they were pictures of him partying with Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson in what was a 70s-themed party.

The Laker legend loves traveling to Europe and has been vacationing there with his wife for decades. Their most recent trip was like no other, as the two seem to have caught up with a lot of familiar faces while there.

Magic Johnson shares pictures of himself and his wife Cookie partying with Samuel L. Jackson

Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson recently shared some incredible pictures on social media. The pictures in question have to do with his recent trip to Italy. The Hall of Famer is currently enjoying the sunny weather with his wife Cookie Johnson.

In the pictures, Johnson can be seen partying on the Phoenix II luxury yacht. But, he wasn’t alone. In what was an incredible-looking 70s-themed party, Magic and Cookie can be seen partying in a Daishiki with Hollywood icon Samuel L. Jackson, his wife, and some more of their friend. Everyone was dressed their best, and Jackson even wore matching bell bottoms with his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

They all looked to be having a blast, and Magic confirmed the same. In his post, he graciously thanked the crew of the Phoenix II for throwing the party.

“The other night, the Phoenix II crew did an amazing job of throwing us a 70s party! We all dressed up and had a blast!!”

One can only imagine how amazing the party must have been. It surely must have been a good time, what with both Magic and Jackson involved. Additionally, it also happens to be hosted in the Laker legend’s favorite continent, Europe.

Magic and Cookie Johnson love vacationing in Europe and do so regularly

With a $620 million net worth, Magic Johnson is an icon who can afford some of the finer things in life. One of those things is regular vacations to Europe. Magic and his wife Cookie Johnson’s love for Europe knows no bounds and have made a trip there an annual tradition. The two have been vacationing there for 31 years now, and they still haven’t grown tired of it.

Both Magic and Cookie seem to be infatuated with Europe. So much so, that their trips there have now extended from a few weeks to months. But, who can blame them? After all, it is a breathtaking place.