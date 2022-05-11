“Magic Johnson has 143, John Stockton 100, and now Chris Paul has 54”: The Point God ties Steve Nash for 3rd-most 10-assist games in the playoffs as the Suns beat the Mavs in game 5

Chris Paul notched another individual record as he now sits 3rd all-time for playoff games with 10-assists behind Magic and Stockton.

The Point God put up another effortless display to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Dallas Mavericks. His performance tonight was no fluke, he pulled all the strings as the Suns took a 3-2 series lead.

Each time he steps up on the court, he is always on the brink of breaking records. Tonight was no different. He needed one more game to tie Steve Nash and sit third all-time for playoff games with 10-assists.

He did just that. Chris may have scored just 7 points but he did get 10 assists. His 54th game with 10 assists.

Despite this, the 37-year-old veteran is still ways behind some of the game’s most excellent players.

Magic Johnson has nearly three-times as many games as Chris Paul!

While you might think that Chris Paul’s achievement is nothing short of extraordinary, and it is, the fact that two players are head and shoulders above him says a lot.

John Stockton who is second on the list has a whopping 100 games with 10-assists in the playoffs. While number one ranked Magic Johnson has an incredible 143 such games!

These pass-first players are remnants of an era long gone. However, it is interesting to know that a certain LeBron James is not too far behind. The king has 49 such games and he could close in on CP perhaps the next season.

