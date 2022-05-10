"Jay-Z told me it doesn't matter whether you sign a $200 million or $150 million contract as long as...": When Chris Paul shared the crucial financial advice the Hip-Hop sensation gave him

Suns star Chris Paul once talked about how he turned to Jay-Z for advice in choosing between the Clippers and the Rockets

Even though the NBA advertises itself as one big family, we all know that at the end of the day, it is a business. The business used to be dominated by the teams, and they used to decide on the fate of the players signed with them. However, as of late, the power has shifted to the players a lot.

We saw Ben Simmons and James Harden manipulate their teams to force a way out. We have seen it happen before with Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and more.

In any major sport, there are often times during a player’s career when they have to make a tough choice. This choice can be of any kind, whether it impacts their winning or finances. Usually, at such times, players tend to turn to their agents, veterans of the sports, and their families.

Back in the summer of 2017, Chris Paul had to make one of these decisions.

Chris Paul turned to Jay-Z for advice, which seems to have worked out great so far

Back in the summer of 2017, Chris Paul was on the last season of his contract with the LA Clippers. Even though Paul loved being in LA, things weren’t going well with the franchise, especially with Head Coach, Doc Rivers. Paul had a choice to come back on his player option and get traded to the Rockets or become a free agent. If CP3 did get traded, the amount he could draw on his next contract would go down significantly.

For advice, CP3 turned to his friend Jay-Z. His reasoning for the same?

“Those guys are faced with big decisions day in and day out, and so I just wanted to hear from them how they went through situations and what’s changed for them.”

Z gave CP3 probably the best advice anyone could get. He said,

‘You know, whether you sign a $200 million dollar contract there or a $120 million, $150 million contract somewhere else, nothing compares to the price for happiness,’

Well, things worked out well for CP3 overall. Paul signed a 4-year, $160 million deal with the Rockets. He spent two seasons with them, making the Conference Finals and almost kicking out the Kevin Durant-Warriors in the first one. After that he was traded to OKC, and then to the Suns.

With the Suns, Paul made his first ever NBA Finals, and now is in the Semis, trying to get back to the same stage.