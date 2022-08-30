Basketball

Magic Johnson has built a $620 million fortune but says his biggest achievement is staying alive 30 years after HIV diagnosis

Magic Johnson has built a $620 million fortune but says his biggest achievement is staying alive 30 years after HIV diagnosis
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"The almighty Red Bull is his only rescue”: 46 Grand Prix entrant condemns Sergio Perez's P2 finish at Belgian Grand Prix
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Magic Johnson has built a $620 million fortune but says his biggest achievement is staying alive 30 years after HIV diagnosis
Magic Johnson has built a $620 million fortune but says his biggest achievement is staying alive 30 years after HIV diagnosis

Magic Johnson has overcome a lot in his career, but he says the biggest thing…